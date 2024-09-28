Strictly star Vito Coppola has an admirer in his 2024 dance partner Sarah Hadland, it seems.

A year after those are-they-aren’t-they romance rumours with 2023 partner Ellie Leach, Vito is at it again, with Miranda star Sarah admitting she fancied him the minute she set eyes on him.

Sarah, 53, is thought to be single, as is 32-year-old dancer Vito. So could romance blossom? We’re not the only ones hoping so, eh Sarah…

Sarah and Vito blew the judges away with their week one quickstep (Credit: BBC)

Strictly news: Sarah’s got the hots for Vito

Speaking to The Sun, Sarah was asked if she fancied Strictly champ Vito. Clapping back, she told the paper: “What a ridiculous question to ask me. Yes, I fancied him. I’m alive, aren’t I? If you’re female and have a heartbeat, how could he NOT be anybody’s type?”

This week, the pair are dancing a sexy paso doble and, Sarah has admitted that the dance has done little to change her mind about the Italian hunk.

“The paso doble we’re doing this week is very serious and sensual, and when we started learning it I was very, very giggly. I kept the eye to camera because there’s a lot of, I’m going to call ‘tuppence to thigh’. There’s a lot of groin to thigh, and I have to look deep into his eyes — which make it 10 times worse.”

She explained that as an actor, “you do get to be very up close with people”. However, she said the BBC dance show is “another level”.

The pair are so in tune they even dress the same! (Credit: BBC)

‘I don’t have the energy for an affair and the dance’

Declaring that she’s loving her experience on the show, Sarah said that Vito is the “cherry on the cake”.

Joking, she said that learning to dance with him is “not hard”. However, realising how her words could be misconstrued given the steamy nature of their paso, she quickly quipped: “Or rather, should we say, it’s not difficult. Let’s go with that.”

Those hoping for romance to blossom, though, could be disappointed.

Sarah admitted: “I haven’t got energy for both, I’ll be honest — I can either do the dance or have an affair, but I can’t do both. I’m committed to the dance now.”

