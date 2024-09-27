BBC ballroom spin-off It Takes Two returned tonight (September 27), with Strictly Come Dancing pro Gorka Marquez and his partner Dr Punam Krishan on talking to Fleur East.

Fresh from their success during week one, the pair are gearing up for their week two dance. Gorka and Punam will dance the foxtrot to Man! I Feel Like A Woman by Shania Twain.

And, with Gorka admitting that Punam was a “bit nervous” taking to the ballroom for the dress rehearsal today, how will the GP perform on the night? One thing the pair can rely on, though, is that they have each other to “lean on”.

Dr Punam and Gorka Marquez discussed their partnership on It Takes Two tonight (Credit: BBC)

Strictly news: Gorka on ‘ups and downs’ with Punam

The couple were asked about their partnership by Fleur.

“You get on really well,” she said. “Shirley [Ballas] said it was a great partnership, how much does that help?”

“Well I think it makes the job easier,” said Gorka. “It makes you want to go into the rehearsal room and want to teach someone or learn from someone.”

He then spoke about how friendship makes the whole experience “enjoyable”.

“I think getting on with each other is very important, it makes the whole experience enjoyable.”

However, Gorka was quick to admit that, like all couples, they will go through “ups and downs”.

“We’re going to go through ups and downs, good scores and bad scores, and if we can lean on each other and have the best time, it’ll be worth it,” he concluded.

Gorka told Fleur East that the boys in his family are better dancers than the girls (Credit: BBC)

Risking the wrath of Gemma

Gorka also offered an update about his kids, Thiago and Mia.

He told Fleur that his son has more rhythm than daughter Mia. And, issuing an apology to fiancée Gemma Atkinson, said that “the boys in our family have more rhythm than the boys”.

“Sorry, Gemma!” he declared, before joking that he was off to Scotland to stay with Dr Punam and avoid trouble at home.

