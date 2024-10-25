Strictly star Pete Wicks’ TOWIE ex Chloe Sims has waded herself into the romance rumours surrounding him and dance partner Jowita Przystal.

Since joining Strictly this year, headlines has suggested that Pete and Jowita have a secret relationship going on behind the scenes. Last weekend, the pair performed a rumba to Oasis’ Don’t Look Back In Anger, continuing to show off their chemistry.

However, despite the ongoing speculation, Pete was reportedly seen kissing Love Island star Maura Higgins at the Pride of Britain Awards on Monday night.

While carrying on in the competition, headlines have suggested Pete and Jowita could be dating (Credit: BBC)

Stictly star Pete Wicks’ ex says ‘there’s no smoke without fire’

Chiming in on the gossip is Pete’s ex-girlfriend Chloe, who dated him between 2018 and 2020.

“Pete is a right bloody charmer, even men go silly for him, straight men,” she told the MailOnline.

“I used to look at him and think, what has this guy got? It’s so bizarre, men love him, women love him, older women, younger women, he’s just got something, this charm about him.”

She continued: “I can see why all these women would be linked to him, they probably are, there’s no smoke without fire. I can see why people end up in these relationships on Strictly, they are spending all that time up close and personal, and I can see how these romances happen.”

Chloe described Pete as a “natural born flirt,” stating that “people instantly fall for him”. Despite dating him, she insisted he is “not my type in a million years”. However, she said he has “some magic power”.

Chloe continued by stating that his “charm” must be incredibly “strong” as the show allegedly said they would never book a TOWIE star.

Chloe and Pete dated for two years (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Jowita shuts down romance rumours

While attending the Pride of Britain Awards in London, Jowita was put on the spot about the rumours between her and Pete.

Shutting down speculation, she insisted the two are just friends.

“We have very good chemistry together as friends, we really get on well with each other. We have so much fun together,” she told OK! Magazine on the red carpet.

Jowita added: “But we’re very good friends, and I love him so much as a brother, and I think we’re going to stay friends for life, to be honest.”

Read more: Strictly fans urge Pete Wicks to shave all his hair off as buzz cut snap revealed

For all the latest Strictly Come Dancing news head to our dedicated Facebook page here.

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix