I’m A Celebrity star GK Barry has left viewers fuming over her “cringe” habit.

The podcaster and content creator is one of many famous faces taking part in this year’s series of the ITV show. And so far, it’s fair to say she’s got plenty of people talking.

However, in recent episodes, fans have picked up on her “annoying” habit – and they are not impressed…

GK Barry on I’m A Celebrity

GK Barry – real name Grace Eleanor Keeling – has become a firm favourite on the I’m A Celebrity. However, it’s clear she is struggling with jungle life.

She was the first celeb to be voted for the Bushtucker Trial after that entrance. But despite all odds, she managed to land nine stars out of 10, impressing her campsites and fans watching at home.

However, in recent scenes, one of Grace’s habits has been picked up by viewers.

I’m A Celebrity fans spot GK Barry’s ‘annoying’ habit

Over on X, fans pointed out how she often screams over the sight of bugs, and in one case, even a leaf. One person said: “Love Grace!! But the screaming has to stop.”

Take a day off from the screaming GK.

Someone else chimed in and fumed: “I can no longer cope with GK Barry’s screaming. You are annoying me. Hun! #ImACeleb she will go far though.”

A third wrote: “Take a day off from the screaming GK for [expletive] sake – it’s boring already…”

Another person penned: “This attention seeking from GK Barry by screaming her head off every time something lands on her is so cringe.” A fifth also said: “GK Barry is literally screaming for the hell of it she can’t be serious…. It’s so fake now.”

However, other fans were loving Grave, as one gushed: “I’m crying not Grace hysterically screaming at a leaf.”

A second wrote: “Honestly I think Grace (GK Barry) is my favourite campmate she’s so open and honest and gotta love the f-ing and screaming, plus her talking about how her school life was really makes me relate to her. She’s my queen of the jungle.”

