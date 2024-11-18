I’m A Celebrity star GK Barry took on tonight’s Bushtucker trial as she faced Vile Volcano.

The TikTok star, 25, bagged an impressive nine stars out of a possible 10 in the trial after she was voted by viewers.

However, some viewers thought the trial was too “easy”.

GK Barry on I’m A Celebrity

The trial saw GK – real name Grace Keeling – having to climb into a volcano structure which contained many different chambers.

Explaining the trial, hosts Ant and Dec revealed that inside the volcano were a series of caves and tunnels which GK had to search in to find the hidden stars.

She had 10 minutes to find all 10 stars. But, of course, she was joined by a series of critters and animals in the volcano from spiders and snakes to crocodiles.

I’m A Celeb trial tonight

As GK made her way through the tunnels, she collected the stars as she went. At one point, the Loose Women star was seen with a giant Huntsman spider on her helmet leaving Ant and Dec horrified.

As the klaxon sounded, GK bagged nine out of 10.

The star appeared elated with her efforts, and couldn’t wait to share the news with camp. However, on X, viewers had an issue with the trial.

Some thought it was “easy” as one complained: “They didn’t make that challenge overly easy then did they? Undo the knots? Just pull the star off more like…”

Another wrote: “It was a pretty easy trial by #ImACeleb standards.”

Someone else tweeted: “That was such an easy trial (crawl into a room and undo a knot) but then again if you were scared of everything like she seems to be I can imagine it’s a lot harder.”

Others praised GK for her efforts as one gushed: “GK Barry smashed that trial. She’s TV gold.”

Another wrote: “Bar the unnecessary screaming and drama, GK did exceptionally well, especially with the spiders but it was quite an easy task!! 9 stars is great however!!”

