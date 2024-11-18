Loose Women regular Olivia Attwood admitted during today’s (Monday, November 18) episode of the panel discussion show that watching Jane Moore and GK Barry on I’m A Celebrity “upsets” her.

“I can’t even watch the show,” she admitted.

Olivia was among the celebrities tipped to go on I’m A Celebrity this year. Bookies gave her 6/1 odds of appearing on the show. But she didn’t to make it Australia – not in 2024, anyway.

TV star Olivia Attwood competed in I’m A Celebrity in 2022 (Credit: ITVX)

Olivia Attwood on I’m A Celebrity

Olivia grew to prominence after appearing on the third series of Love Island, in 2017.

From there, she hopped to The Only Way Is Essex, and in November 2022, she participated in season 22 of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.

But to little avail. She withdrew on medical grounds two days after entering the jungle.

I can’t even watch the show.

Now a Loose Women regular, Olivia previously explained her exit from the I’m A Celebrity camp by saying that a “routine medical check” had shown her to be anaemic, meaning her I’m A Celebrity journey had to be cut short. Very short.

Watching I’m A Celebrity ‘upsets’ Olivia Attwood because of her experience on the show (Credit: ITVX)

Her potassium and sodium levels were “really low,” she said on This Morning in 2022. Olivia added: “All the markers you’d look for were low.”

She said: “They said I’d need to go into A&E. I was admitted, they re-ran all their own checks and they came back normal.”

For this reason, watching I’m A Celebrity in 2024 saddens her.

Speaking on Loose Women today (November 18), Olivia admitted: “I can’t even watch the show. That’s so unlike me, but the way it went, it actually upsets me. It’s weird. It’s a hard one for me to get back into as a viewer now.

“But I know some of the people quite well. Jane is such a force to be reckoned with. Like you say, she is warm. When I started on this show, she was very warm to me and supportive. And she’s funny, which is always great when you’re going to be in this situation.”

Olivia wants to finish what she started

Fortunately for fans, Olivia wants to make an I’m A Celeb comeback.

In an interview with The Sun earlier this year, Olivia said she “can’t rest” until she’s finished her stint in the jungle.

“But probably not this year,” she explained. “From a purely logistical point of view, it would be almost impossible. Plus, being a contestant is not something I’m prioritising because I think I just want to really focus on being a host right now.”

Olivia has vowed to return to I’m A Celebrity one day (Credit: ITVX)

As far as hosting goes, Olivia’s latest project is Olivia Attwood’s Bad Boyfriends, on ITV2.

Other recent forays into the world of television include Olivia Attwood: The Price of Perfection and Olivia Attwood vs The Trolls.

Loose Women has got two panellists on I’m A Celebrity this year – Jane Moore and GK Barry. They met for the first time on the show, and immediately teamed up to take on the rest.

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (November 18) from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Do you want to see Olivia return to the jungle? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.