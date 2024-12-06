It may be a whole year away, but that doesn’t stop the rumours swirling about who will be taking part in I’m A Celebrity 2025. And it seems we may have an idea about our first campmate.

The brand-new after-show, I’m A Celebrity… Unpacked, only has one host who has never competed in the jungle; Kemi Rodgers.

The radio DJ hosts the show alongside former King of the Jungle Sam Thompson, and runner-up Joel Dommett. And on last night’s episode, conversation turned to Kemi taking part.

I’m A Celebrity… Unpacked team hinted at Kemi going in next year (Credit: ITV)

First I’m A Celebrity 2025 campmate?

Responding to a viewer question, Kemi revealed she would do the peace sign and a spin for her opening credit pose.

Sam was quick to cut in, saying: “So we’ll see that next year then.” Joel immediately backed it up laughing and agreeing.

Celebrity guest panellist Jill Scott quickly began talking about how great Kemi would be in the show: “Yes. Get Kemi in the jungle next year.”

However, Kemi was quick to try and shush her fellow hosts, not wanting to draw too much attention onto the subject.

But she did reveal it’s not the first time the topic has come up. She said: “Sam keeps saying this. He thinks I’ll be in next year. But ignore them.”

Later in the show, she confessed she doesn’t actually know what cockroaches smell like despite the constant talk of them, to which Sam insisted they “have to sort that”.

Kemi Rodgers is the first rumoured I’m A Celebrity 2025 campmate (Credit: ITV)

Fans predict Kemi’s jungle stint

It was Kemi’s reaction that made fans online think she may be already in the pipeline to take part.

Talking on social media, one wrote: “Kemi doing I’m A Celebrity 2025? She was keen to keep Sam and Joel quiet about it.”

Another agreed: “Think Kemi must be in the jungle next year. Only host to not have been in. Sign her up.”

“Well I reckon we know who’s doing I’m A Celeb next year then,” a third penned.

Obviously it’s still a whole year away so there is no way of knowing if she will be, but things do look quite convincing.

