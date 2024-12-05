I’m A Celebrity 2024 contestant Melvin Odoom “thought about quitting” and asked for help from producers one night during his 18-day stint in the jungle.

Fans were gutted when Melvin became the fourth celebrity to depart the jungle.

He went on to tell co-hosts Ant and Dec that, while he loved the experience overall, he felt ready to leave.

Now that the dust has settled on his eviction, he has described the hardest night he spent on I’m A Celebrity.

Melvin Odoom asked for help on I’m A Celebrity during wet night

The star told how he struggled to find the motivation to continue on the show during the “hardest night” of his 18 days.

The ordeal didn’t make it onto our television screens beyond seeing him break down in tears upon leaving the Bush Telegraph, though. Now, he has filled in the gaps and explained the events that led to his holing up there.

“I thought about quitting,” he told the Daily Mail. “I found it difficult and I thought the finish line seemed quite far away at the time but no, because I didn’t want to let my family down.”

Melvin was the first to face elimination when he was on Strictly Come Dancing in 2016. At the time, he felt like he’d let people down, and this helped him hang on in the jungle.

Camp security responded to Melvin’s call for help

“I woke up one night and I was literally just covered. Like I was drenched. I had my mic on and I was like: ‘Guys, I’m wet, help’ and those guys were on it. Suddenly, out of the bushes came this security guard fully covered, like a commando, with a light on his head. He was like: ‘Mel, you okay? Come with me.’

“He would have carried me if I’d asked him to. But he took me out of the hammock and told me to go to Bush Telegraph. There was this amazing guy, Chris, who asked me if I was okay. I was like: ‘No I’m cold and I can’t sleep.'”

The crew provided him with dry clothes and a couple of sleeping bags before inviting him to spend the night in the hut. Evidently, Melvin was in no mood to refuse a night under a solid roof.

Melvin Odoom’s sensitive side

Much of the night’s drama didn’t make it to air. However, viewers saw Melvin emerge from the hut the following morning before breaking down in tears.

Well, it turns out he has a sensitive side.

He explained he “cries at romcoms” and said he “felt embarrassed because you’ve got people like Coleen, who didn’t shed a tear and she’s got little ones, and I found it hard being in that environment and feeling that way”.

