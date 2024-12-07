I’m A Celebrity complaints pour in as final four take on Celebrity Cyclone: ‘Every time – so irritating’

The I’m A Celebrity campmates took on Celebrity Cyclone tonight (December 7) .

But after complaints that viewers were made to wait an extra 30 minutes after the start of the show was pushed back, fans were left further disgruntled when an ill-timed ad stopped the trial before it had even got started.

The start of tonight’s show saw Ant and Dec recap GK Barry and Alan Halsall’s exit. Then, after 10 minutes of camp chat, it was hotpants and capes at the ready as the gang headed down to the Cyclone clearing.

Richard, Oti, Coleen and Danny smashed the Cyclone (Credit: ITV)

Celebrity Cyclone fans bemoan ill-timed ad

With Oti, Richard, Danny and Coleen in place at the start of the trial, the wind machines kicked in, the water cannons erupted and a giant fireball signalled the start of the trial.

However, no sooner had Rev Richard slipped off the rotating platform and into the water, you guessed it, an ad break kicked in. And, we’re guessing you’ve probably realised what happened next…

“We wait all year for this trial and they only go and put a bloody ad on before it,” complained one viewer. “Ah feck it,another break,” said a second. A third echoed: “When they start the Celebrity Cyclone but then go straight to an ad break.”

The complaints kept coming thick and fast.

“The blowing the klaxon and then dropping to an ad break has to be one of the most bloody irritating pieces of TV editing on all TV. Every time,” said another. “Ad break just before Cyclone,” a fifth added. “Ofc there’s an ad break,” another complained.

I’m A Celeb delated by You Bet!

It came after I’m A Celebrity hosts Ant and Dec announced tonight’s episode of the show would air at a new later time.

Throughout the 2024 series, the show has aired every single night on ITV1 at 9pm.

Tonight (December 7), however, that all changed – thanks to the brand-new series of You Bet! slipping into the show’s regular slot.

Ant and Dec hosted Celebrity Cyclone on I’m A Celebrity tonight – albeit at a later time (Credit: ITV)

Stephen Mulhern and Holly Willoughby presented tonight’s reboot. It aired from 8pm to 9.30pm, pushing the fan-favourite Celebrity Cyclone episode back 30 minutes in the schedules.

As a result, I’m A Celebrity aired from 9.30pm to 10.35pm tonight. And, despite it being a Saturday night, some fans of the show are still worried about getting their beauty sleep…

“9.30pm start tomorrow gonna be a late night,” moaned one. Another agreed and added: “9.30??? PM??? You’re having a laugh.” A third shared a meme of Kim Woodburn, with her declaring: “We’re in bloody bed!”

The four remaining stars on I’m A Celebrity take part in Cyclone (Credit: ITV)

Celebrity Cyclone tonight

Tonight’s episode of I’m A Celebrity saw Ant and Dec introduce the much-anticipated Celebrity Cyclone challenge.

Oti Mabuse, Danny Jones, Coleen Rooney and Rev Richard Coles all took part, smashing the challenge and winning a slap-up meal for camp.

Watch the I’m A Celebrity tomorrow (December 8) at 9pm on ITV1.

