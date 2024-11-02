Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden has returned to social media following a week-long absence after her backstage collapse last weekend (October 26).

Amy delighted fans last night (November 1) when she appeared as a surprise guest on It Takes Two. She appeared alongside celebrity partner JB Gill and Lauren Oakley, who is dancing with him in Amy’s place tonight.

Following the TV appearance, Amy took to social media to declare that she’s going to be the pair’s “biggest cheerleader”.

Amy appeared on It Takes Two on Friday night following her health ordeal last weekend (Credit: BBC)

Strictly news: Amy Dowden in social media return

Amy posted a selfie of Lauren and JB and a picture of the three of them on It Takes Two last night.

She captioned the shots: “Wishing these two the absolute best of luck tonight! I’m going to be your biggest cheerleader!”

Amy then paid tribute to both JB and Lauren.

“@jbgill it says everything how you’ve been able to adapt to a new professional, produce such a great number (so excited for everyone to see) whilst supporting me! I’m so lucky! You’re a STAR! I know what tonight means to you! Thank you!

“@laurenmayoakley thank you, I knew Jay would be in safe hands and have a fabulous time with you! You know I’ve always adored your dancing since I ran up to you in Blackpool tower at 8 years old to tell you! Thank you darling!”

She then paid tribute to the woman who has choreographed tonight’s Couple’s Choice routine. “@lizzie.gough you for choreographing such a brilliant routine! LOVE IT! Thank you!”

Amy said the support of her followers has ‘helped’ her recovery (Credit: BBC)

‘So grateful’

Finally, Amy gave a shout out to all her loyal fans following the outpouring of support following her hospitalisation.

“Also a big thank you for all the love and support I’ve received this past week. So grateful and certainly helped!” She ended the post by saying: “Now tune into the first-ever ICONS week on Strictly.”

JB was quick to comment on the post. He told Amy: “You are the best. Your belief in me is so uplifting and your fighting spirit is second to none! Thank you for being my biggest champion and I know that @laurenmayoakley and I will do you PROUD.”

For all the latest Strictly Come Dancing news head to our dedicated Facebook page here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Dowden MBE (@amy_dowden)

Fans react

Strictly fans were quick to rally round.

“Big hugs Amy, I know only too well. Once our brains think we’re fit to conquer the world again, our bodies will tell us different after cancer treatment. So rest up, and enjoy the well-earned rest, although I know it’s frustrating. Once again big hugs to you.”

Another echoed the same sentiment and said: “Hope you are doing okay. I am a year behind you in my breast cancer journey. Finished chemo two weeks ago. Energy but not yet hair returning. Thanks for telling your story. Wishing you well.”

Meanwhile, another shared: “Big hugs and love Amy. Please look after yourself.” “I’ll be voting for these guys tonight in honour of you Amy. Hope you are feeling better. Please rest as much as you need don’t worry about the show, you are more important,” said another.

“Nobody will ever be able to replace you for your dedication and love for Strictly,” another declared, “But I’m sure @laurenmayoakley will do you proud.”

“I love watching you in Strictly but your health comes first,” said another. “Strictly is gonna feel so weird without you being there tonight,” another told the dancer.

Read more: JLS star Aston Merrygold admits ‘pressure’ on JB Gill following Amy Dowden’s collapse

Share your thoughts on JB and Lauren’s partnership on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.