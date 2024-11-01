Amy Dowden appeared on Strictly: It Takes Two tonight after having to pull out of this Saturday’s show.

Amy, 34, was taken to hospital following the live show last weekend after falling ill backstage. Fellow pro Lauren Oakley is stepping in this weekend for Amy as she performs with JB Gill.

On Friday’s It Takes Two (November 1), Amy made an appearance and issued an update on her health.

Amy appeared on It Takes Two tonight following her health ordeal last weekend (Credit: BBC)

Amy Dowden on Strictly: It Takes Two

Speaking on tonight’s show, Amy said: “I’m feeling so much better and I want to thank everyone for the love and support I’ve received.

“Feeling much better, thank you.”

I’m feeling so much better and I want to thank everyone for the love and support I’ve received.

JB then discussed his upcoming couple’s choice routine with Lauren, who joined Amy and the JLS singer on the sofa.

Speaking about dancing with JB, Lauren gushed: “What was so nice was that the couple’s choice was choreographed by an outside choreographer.

Amy insisted she’s doing “much better” (Credit: BBC)

“So we both came in on Monday on a level playing field. We were both learning the routine.”

JB added: “It was surreal [training with Lauren] because I’m very much used to working with Amy. Lauren is lovely, she’s amazing and she’s an incredible dancer.”

Amy then said she’s “grateful” that Lauren stepped in to train and dance with JB. She also said she’s “proud” of JB and has been kept in the loop with their rehearsals.

Watching It Takes Two, viewers rejoiced seeing Amy looking well.

Viewers loved seeing Amy on It Takes Two (Credit: BBC)

One person gushed on X: “Great to see Amy looking much better.”

Another wrote: “@dowden_amy ah what a lovely surprise seeing you on #ItTakesTwo tonight. Hope you’re doing well.”

A third added: “Glad to see Amy doing well, she will be missed this weekend.”

For all the latest Strictly Come Dancing news head to our dedicated Facebook page here.

Read more: Amy Dowden latest: JB Gill issues statement addressing ‘changes’ as Strictly pro takes time out ‘to get better’

Send your best wishes to Amy on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.