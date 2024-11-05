In recent news that has left fans of Strictly Come Dancing heartbroken, professional dancer Amy Dowden was forced to step back from the show.

The BBC revealed on November 4 that Amy would not continue in the current series and will be replaced by Lauren Oakley.

Now, her co-stars have rallied around to send their support.

Amy Dowden on Strictly exit

This news comes after Amy was unable to continue training due to a foot injury she has sustained.

Lauren – who initially joined as a temporary stand-in for Amy last Saturday – will now permanently fill the position as JB Gill‘s partner.

Amy made a return for the 2024 series of Strictly after missing a year due to undergoing cancer treatment.

Taking to Instagram, Amy expressed her disappointment over her exit. “My heart is breaking right now,” she wrote.

“I’m so sad, so upset and asking why me, why now that our journey has been cut short? I know only too well ‘this too shall pass’ and I’ll be soon better and back dancing.”

Amy Dowden was forced to withdraw from Strictly due to an injury (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Strictly stars send support

The support for Amy after her announcement was immediate.

Fellow Strictly pros, contestants and even judges flooded the comments to send Amy their love.

Lauren commented: “This too shall pass. We’re still a team. Love you. You did the groundwork, I’ll carry your partnership forward and hopefully make you proud.”

Strictly pro Katya Jones wrote: “Heartbreaking! And as hard as this feels right now, it will never define you. So much love Amy.”

Amy’s dance partner and JLS star JB added: “Heartbreaking news @amy_dowden but our moments will be forever in strictly history, never forget that. Thank you for being the best teacher. Nothing but love from all of the Gill family.”

Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse also offered words of encouragement.

Amy has had to leave Strictly (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

“Dear Amy, your courage and strength inspire us all,” she wrote.

“Taking this step to focus on your health is the most beautiful act of self-care and resilience. Know that the entire Strictly family and everyone who loves you are with you every step of the way.

“We miss you deeply on the dance floor, but your wellbeing is what matters most. Sending you all my love, support, and strength as you take this time for yourself. Can’t wait to see you shining bright again when you’re ready. Love, Motsi.”

Former Strictly pro Oti Mabuse added: “Aw Amy. Wishing you well. Take care of yourself; your health is the most important. You’re the strongest warrior I know…”

Dianne Buswell, Claudia Winkleman and many others from within the Strictly Come Dancing family also sent their support.

Motsi and Shirley sent messages to Amy (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

“Love you so much my Amy. heartbroken for you,” Dianne gushed, as Claudia echoed: “We love you so much.”

Tasha Ghouri, Nancy Xu, Jowita Przystał, Nadiya Bychkova, Gorka Marquez, Pete Wicks and Wynne Evans sent their love. Meanwhile, Luba Mushtuk and Neil Jones commented love hearts.

It Takes Two host Fleur East also wrote a heartfelt message. “Sending you much love Amy!” She began.

“We are all behind you and willing you better. Take this time out for you and we will be here cheering you on when you come back to dance again! JB and Lauren, no doubt, will do you proud. Team JAMY lives on.”

“Sending all the love in the world to you.” Montell Douglas added as Sam Quek wrote: “Big love. Keep being you and inspiring us all.”

Strictly head judge Shirley Ballas said on her Instagram: “Going to miss seeing this beautiful lady dance. Look after yourself.

“Wishing you a speedy recovery. Health always comes first. You are my hero.”

