Amy Dowden has had to pull out of Strictly Come Dancing for the rest of the series following an injury.

The pro dancer, 34, didn’t perform on Saturday’s show (November 2). It came after she fell ill the previous weekend and was treated in hospital.

Now, Strictly has issued a new statement. They revealed that Amy has suffered a foot injury.

In an emotional message, Amy has said her “heart is breaking” over the news.

Amy Dowden pulls out of Strictly

The statement read: “Sadly, Amy Dowden MBE will not be partaking in the rest of the competition this year. Whilst Amy focuses on her recovery following a foot injury, fellow Professional Dancer, Lauren Oakley, will step in as JB’s dance partner.

“The health and wellbeing of everyone involved in Strictly are always the utmost priority. The whole Strictly family sends Amy love and well wishes.”

On her Instagram, Amy said: “My heart is breaking right now. The past few months I finally felt like me again. Cancer was no longer the first thing I thought of when I woke up.

“It was choreography, music choices, which dances in which order, what we needed to work on. I felt free again. My goal since hearing those words you have cancer was to get back on the Strictly dance floor. It’s been such a challenge to get back on, one I devoted 2024 to.

“There was no feeling like dancing with my Strictly family. Then I was partnered with the talented, kind, gentle soul JB.

Amy’s statement

“Every day our training room was chilled, hardworking, and full of big smiles.”

Amy said she feels “so sad, so upset and asking why me”. She added: “Why now that our journey has been cut short? My heart right now is breaking having to pull out of the competition due to a foot injury.

“I know only too well ‘this too shall pass’ and I’ll be soon better and back dancing. Something I’ve had to get used to in my life. I’m sure at some point we will dance again JB. To all the fans, to my loved ones, my Strictly family, thank you.

“JB I know you and Lauren will continue to ace that dance floor. I’ll forever be your biggest cheerleader.”

It comes after Amy missed last weekend’s show due to her health ordeal.

Strictly latest

The previous Saturday (October 26), Amy was taken to hospital after she became unwell following the live show.

After the ordeal, a Strictly spokesperson said: “Amy Dowden MBE is doing much better and the Strictly family send her love and wish her well.

“She is delighted that fellow professional dancer, Lauren Oakley, is able to step in for rehearsals and to perform in Saturday’s show for JB Gill’s Couple’s Choice dance.”

Meanwhile, a rep for Amy said at the time: “Amy was feeling unwell and so an ambulance was called as a precaution.”

This past Saturday (November 2), Amy still appeared on the show. She watched her celeb partner JB Gill dance with Lauren Oakley.

JB and Lauren bagged an incredible 39 points out of 40 for their Couple’s Choice routine. Following the routine, Amy gushed on Instagram: “So proud thank you all for voting! But mostly so proud of you both and forever grateful! @jbgill @laurenmayoakley week 8 woooooohooooooo!!!”

