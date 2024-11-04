Strictly Come Dancing fans were moved to tears as they caught a heartfelt gesture from contestant JB Gill to his dance partner Amy Dowden.

The Strictly Come Dancing pro was unable to perform on Saturday due to a recent health scare.

However, as Amy watched from the sidelines – JB dedicated his successful performance to her in a poignant moment.

Amy Dowden acknowledged the gesture on social media. (Credit: Amy Dowden via Instagram)

Amy Dowden on Strictly

Dancer Amy was taken to hospital after the live show on October 26. A representative for the star said she had become unwell backstage and she stepped down from performing this weekend.

In her absence, fellow Strictly pro Lauren Oakley stepped in to dance with JLS singer JB.

Despite the sudden change, JB and Lauren’s Couple’s Choice routine, performed to a Bruno Mars medley, was met with standing ovations.

The routine marked the highest score for the singer in the series so far.

This achievement was made sweeter by JB’s sweet acknowledgment of Amy.

The emotional highlight came during Sunday’s results show when host Tess Daly announced that JB and Lauren were moving on to week eight, escaping the threat of elimination.

Addressing the camera, JB mouthed: “For you, Amy.”

JB was seen thanking Amy after he and Lauren sailed through to the next week (Credit: ITV)

Strictly Come Dancing latest

Amy was quick to respond to this sweet gesture, expressing her emotions on Instagram.

“Yes I’m crying! The most genuine, kind, humble, TALENTED SOUL! Thank you partner!” She gushed.

Amy also thanked Lauren for filling in at the last minute.

She said: “This was a week we had been planning and was so so excited about! I remember us getting the music edit through at the premier and us listening to it both with the biggest smile ever!

“I’m so happy and proud it all came together for you, especially after a tough week. What a star and big thanks to @lizzie.gough for the perfect routine, @ginanaomibirch our producer! @laurenmayoakley I’ll keep saying it forever grateful to you.”

She also sent her love to the fans for voting. “Thank you so much everyone for voting! But especially to these two superstars @jbgill @laurenmayoakley.”

JB also reciprocated the love in a heartfelt social media post.

“Wow! What a weekend,” he began.

Amy later made a surprise appearance to support her partner (Credit: ITV)

“I just want to say thank you to @lizzie.gough and @mrballchange for making my couples choice dance so special. You guys allowed @laurenmayoakley and I to shine brightly for @amy_dowden and do everyone proud.”

JB continued: “To my family and friends and EVERYONE supporting us and voting, you guys are the best and I’m SO HAPPY to continue this amazing journey, whatever challenges it throws at me! Still on cloud 9 and grateful to be through to another week.”

Amy was spotted echoing her support in the comments.

“So proud thank you all for voting! But mostly so proud of you both and forever grateful! @jbgill @laurenmayoakley week 8 woooooohooooooo!!!” She cheered.

For all the latest Strictly Come Dancing news head to our dedicated Facebook page here.

Read more: Strictly’s Amy Dowden in tears as she returns to show to support JB Gill after backstage collapse

What did you think of JB and Lauren’s dance on Strictly? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.