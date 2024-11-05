Former JLS star JB Gill has opened up about his dance partner Amy Dowden following her unexpected departure from Strictly Come Dancing.

Amy was forced to withdraw from the 2024 series due to a foot injury this week. Many of her friends have spoken out, including her dance partner JB.

Meanwhile, her friend, Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies, also made a sad admission on Loose Women today (November 5).

JLS star JB Gill commented on Amy Dowden’s exit from Strictly (Credit: JB Gill via Instagram)

JB Gill and Amy Dowden

JB turned to Instagram to express his emotions about the news.

He shared Amy’s statement on withdrawing from the competition, adding a note: “Heartbroken for you right now @amy_dowden but like a phoenix you will rise, Isaiah 40:31.”

Further solidifying their bond, JB also left a thoughtful comment on Amy’s post.

JB admitted his heartbreak over Amy’s Strictly exit (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

“Heartbreaking news @amy_dowden but our moments will be forever in Strictly history, never forget that. Thank you for being the best teacher. Nothing but love from all of the Gill family,” he wrote.

Despite the setback, JB and his replacement dance partner, Lauren Oakley, soared to the top with the highest scores during Icons Week.

JB acknowledged the efforts that made their success possible and dedicated their performance to Amy.

“Wow! What a weekend. Thank you to @lizzie.gough and @mrballchange for making our couple’s choice dance so special. You guys allowed @laurenmayoakley and I to shine brightly for @amy_dowden and do everyone proud,” he gushed on Instagram.

Sara Davies on Amy Dowden

Appearing on Loose Women on Tuesday, Sara – who did Strictly in 2021 – sent her love to Amy.

She said: “I’ve tried reaching out to her and I know, from experience, when things happen she just goes into herself.

“I know she’ll be in a heap on the couch utterly, beyond devastated.”

Sara went on to recall the moment she urged Amy to “put her health first” last year when she battled breast cancer.

She added of Amy’s recent departure from the 2024 series: “It’s so unfair.”

Amy’s friend Sara appeared on Loose Women today (Credit: Instagram)

Amy Dowden latest

Strictly pro Amy – who battled breast cancer last year – reflected on her journey following her diagnosis, emphasising how dance helped her rediscover herself.

“The past few months I finally felt like me again… My goal since hearing those words ‘you have cancer’ was to get back on the Strictly dance floor,” she wrote in her exit statement on Instagram.

Despite the setback, she is optimistic about her return: “I know only too well ‘this too shall pass’ and I’ll be soon better and back dancing.”

Lauren also reassured the fellow dancer. “This too shall pass. We’re still a team. Love you. You did the groundwork, I’ll carry your partnership forward and hopefully make you proud,” she said.

