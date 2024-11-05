Last weekend’s Strictly performance from Aljaz Skorjanec and Tasha Ghouri left pro dancer Vito Coppola in tears.

For Saturday (November 2) night’s Icons Week theme, Aljaz and Tasha performed a Couple’s Choice to Pink’s What About Us. Their show-stopping performance made a big impression on the judging panel and saw them at the top of the leaderboard with a score of 39 out of 40.

JB Gill and Lauren Oakley, who stepped in for Amy Dowden, also topped the leaderboard with the same score.

Tasha and Aljaz topped last weekend’s leaderboard (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Vito Coppola ‘cried like a baby’ following Aljaz Skorjanec and Tasha Ghouri performance

Following their moving performance, Vito took to Instagram to express how emotional he felt watching the pair.

“I have cried like a baby watching you tonight guys. Thank you for sharing,” he wrote, adding, “It was just BEAUTIFUL.”

Tasha, who rose to fame on Love Island, was born deaf and underwent speech therapy as she was unable to speak until she was five years old. During their rehearsals VT, the TV star opened up about trolls online who would mimic her voice and how at the time she felt she “failed the deaf community” after trying to represent them on the reality dating show.

“Doing Strictly now, there is still that little bit of younger Tasha in there with me when I go out on that ballroom floor,” she said.

“I’m doing her proud and myself,” Tasha added while tearing up.

Tasha ‘will always remember’ last week’s performance (Credit: BBC)

‘Will remember this forever’

Gushing about her performance, Tasha stated on Instagram that she “will remember this forever”.

“@lukas_mcfarlane thank you for choreographing such a beautiful piece!!! And @hannahsandilands_ for being the most beautiful assistant you two are just amazing,” she added.

This Saturday (November 9), Tasha and Aljaz will perform a Quickstep.

