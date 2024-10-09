Strictly star Tasha Ghouri has opened up about her speech and her voice following questions from her fans.

The Love Island star, who is partnered with pro dancer Aljaz Skorjanec on Strictly, explained why her voice can change sometimes due to her cochlear implant.

Tasha was born deaf and uses a cochlear implant to hear.

Strictly star Tasha addressed some fan questions about her cochlear implant (Credit: BBC)

Tasha Ghouri on Strictly

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Tasha, 26, explained some of the questions fans left for her on a recent video.

The video showed Tasha explaining how a cochlear implant works.

I was the only deaf student in both schools so that forced me to make my speech better.

After the clip was posted, many fans flooded the comment section with questions for Tasha. In a post on her Instagram Stories later, Tasha addressed some of those.

She wrote: “Thought I’d answer some of your questions that were left on my video about my cochlear implant.

“There were a few regarding my speech – I had speech therapy when I got the cochlear implant so I was five years old.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tasha Amber Ghouri (@tashaghouri)

She continued: “My parents and carer put everything into me! I had to do a lot of speech rehab at home. I went to a public primary school and high school, I was the only deaf student in both schools so that forced me to make my speech better as that was the only way everyone else communicated.

“Up until I was five, I was fluent in BSL, no one in my school used it so I had to not rely on my BSL for my speech to get better.”

In another post, Tasha explained why her voice changes when she takes out her cochlear implant.

She said: “Why does my voice change when I take out my cochlear implant? Because I can’t hear my own voice. I can’t hear how loud I’m speaking, what my tone’s like and my pitching so naturally my voice changes.”

Strictly duo Tasha and Aljaz have been wowing with their performances (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Tasha and Aljaz on Strictly

Tasha and Aljaz have formed a strong partnership on Strictly Come Dancing this year. They have topped the leaderboard for the past two weekends.

If you want to get all the latest Strictly news, head to our dedicated Facebook fan page HERE.

Last Saturday, they bagged an impressive 34 out of 40 for their Barbie themed Rumba for Movie Week. This coming weekend, they will dance a Charleston to Unhealthy by Anne-Marie and Shania Twain.

Strictly airs this Saturday (October 12) from 6.20pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Do you like watching Tasha on Strictly? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.