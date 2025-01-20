Strictly Come Dancing pro Carlos Gu has dropped a huge hint Tasha Ghouri is growing close to a co-star, following her recent split.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Tasha split from her boyfriend, Andrew Le Page after two years of dating.

Now, Carlos has sparked speculation about Tasha and her co-star following a cryptic comment that saw him brand them a “new couple in the making”.

Strictly star Tasha Ghouri and Jamie ‘new couple in the making’

Recently, Carlos re-shared a video to his Instagram of Tasha and Jamie Borthwick dancing backstage at the 2025 Strictly tour.

Both Tasha and Jamie appeared on the 2024 series and are taking part in the show’s tour.

Fresh couple in the making.

Katya Jones had originally filmed the video of the pair and penned: “And the rumba saga goes on! Our celebs just can’t get enough of dancing.”

Meanwhile, in what could be interpreted as a reference to the stars pairing up to dance, when he shared the video, Strictly pro Carlos wrote: “Fresh couple in the making.”

However, his comment is bound to raise eyebrows, especially given Tasha’s recent split…

Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page’s split

The news of Tasha’s split from Andrew was reported earlier this month.

The couple fell in love during series eight of Love Island during the summer of 2022. They moved in together shortly after the show and were renovating their London home as recently as last year.

However, cracks in their relationship reportedly began to surface after Tasha joined Strictly Come Dancing.

Reality star Tasha was partnered with pro dancer Aljaž Škorjanec in the last series of the hit BBC show. And, together, the pair reached the final.

‘Tasha was madly in love with Andrew’

Although Tasha had previously expressed confidence in her and Andrew’s bond, the intense demands of the competition appeared to take a toll on their relationship.

“Tasha was madly in love with Andrew but the cracks started to show when she appeared on Strictly. She gave her all in that competition,” a source close to the couple alleged to The Sun.

