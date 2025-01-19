Giovanni Pernice has spoken out about a return to Strictly Come Dancing.

The Italian dancer left the show last year following complaints from his 2023 partner Amanda Abbington. Amanda claimed she was left suffering from PTSD due to her stint on the show.

Now, Giovanni has revealed he would “love” to make a return to Strictly, however, he fears the BBC show won’t have him back.

Giovanni Pernice and Strictly scandal

Giovanni has remained in the headlines over the past year after his 2023 dance partner, Sherlock actor Amanda Abbington, accused him of behaving inappropriately behind the scenes.

As a result, the BBC underwent a long investigation and Giovanni didn’t return to Strictly in 2024. In the meantime, he appeared on Italy’s edition of the show – and ended up winning it.

In September, the results from the BBC investigation into Amanda Abbington’s allegations saw Giovanni cleared of the most serious claims. These claims included ‘physical aggression’.

However, six allegations relating to verbal bullying and harassment were upheld.

In a recent interview, Giovanni addressed his return to Strictly – but said he is “upset” as he thinks that bosses will not allow his comeback.

Giovanni Pernice ‘upset’ over Strictly future

Giovanni told the Mail on Sunday: “I think they have closed the book on that and moved on.

I’m upset as well

“I would love to go back to Strictly because Strictly changed my life. It is a massive show, but I don’t think they’re going to have me back. They’re not.”

Giovanni added: “I’m upset as well. It’s been a great, great, great ten years. I achieved everything. But it’s not my choice, it’s not my decision.”

‘This is the path we take’

Despite this, Giovanni still has hopes he could make a return a few years down the line, like fellow pro Alijaz Škorjanec who appeared on the show from 2013 to 2021, and returned last year.

Don’t forget, I’m the reigning Italian champion

“Everybody has moved on. Maybe I might come back in a few years like Alijaz. I think this is the path we take. And don’t forget, I’m the reigning Italian champion,” he said.

Calling 2024 “a difficult year,” Giovanni shared that he is looking ahead, revealing: “I can see the light at the end of the tunnel. It’s important to remember that.”

Giovanni and Bianca

In other Giovanni Pernice news, the Strictly dancer is currently loved-up with new girlfriend Bianca Guaccero.

Giovanni and Bianca seemingly made their relationship official on Ballando con le Stelle: the Italian version of Strictly Come Dancing. The pair made it all the way to the final, and ended up winning the series.

