Inside Giovanni Pernice’s Glitterball-adorned bachelor pad he shared with Strictly co-star

Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice is among the stars being tracked in season 6 of the Channel 4 reality TV show Celebrity Hunted, so what home is he temporarily running away from?

Giovanni recently admitted that he went through some “dark times” midway through 2024 over the scandal that engulfed Strictly.

As far as Celebrity Hunted is concerned, the Italian dancer made no bones about the differences between him and his partner, Kai Widdrington.

Giovanni said he and Kai bicker and argue like an old married couple, and he even admitted he was willing to ditch him if he deemed it necessary for his chances of success.

Giovanni is competing alongside Kai Widdrington in this year’s Celebrity Hunted (Credit: Channel 4 Entertainment/YouTube)

Inside Giovanni Pernice’s bachelor pad he used to share with Kai Widdrington

His Strictly Come Dancing journey may have ended amid the fracas of yesteryear, but Giovanni Pernice has since found new outlets for his competitive spirit.

And, fortunately for him, he has a rather charming pad to repair to, after all is said and done.

He and Kai Widdrington used to live together, meaning they spent professional and down time together.

“I get to dance alongside my flatmate, what more could you want? But he’s delighted, he was wishing me well,” Hello! Magazine quotes him as saying.

Giovanni has his 2021 Strictly Come Dancing Glitterball trophy in pride of place, on a shelf below a framed photograph of his fellow winner Rose Ayling-Ellis.

He’s a fan of Queen… and champagne

Next to the photo is a LOVE-shaped clock. He also has a book about the band Queen and several pictures of Queen frontman Freddie Mercury.

The white walls and white shelves give the impression of a stripped back, muted decor – chic, classy and understated.

Otherwise, his flat has the sort of effects you’d expect: a large plasma TV, grey sofa and sleek black standing TV unit.

In the past, Giovanni has given his fans a glimpse of what it looks like when he decorates for Christmas: expansive Christmas tree adorned with fairy lights, multiple bottles of champagne, and so on.

He also has a long hanging mirror in his bedroom, which is the perfect piece of furniture for taking out of the day selfies, writes The Sun.

And, if necessary, he’s willing to ditch his partner in order to maximise his own chances of avoiding capture (Credit: Channel 4 Entertainment/YouTube)

Giovanni Pernice and girlfriend Bianca Guaccero’s matching tattoos

Decorating begins in the home, but it needn’t end there…

Just before New Year’s Eve, Giovanni Pernice’s girlfriend Bianca Guaccero shared the matching tattoos the couple had gone for.

They went semi-public with their relationship on Ballando con le Stelle: the Italian version of Strictly Come Dancing.

Now, they have immortalised their love.

“21/12/2018,” Bianca wrote in the caption next to a carousel of photos of the couple.

“And how could we ever forget that date that YOU made Irreplaceable. Thank you for everything. Merry Christmas to everyone!”

Celebrity Hunted airs Sundays on Channel 4 at 9pm.

