Giovanni Pernice reveals ‘dark times’ over Strictly scandal: ‘Trust me, it wasn’t easy’

Giovanni Pernice has opened up about the Strictly Come Dancing bullying row, revealing that he thought the controversy would mark the end of his career.

The Italian dancer left the show earlier this year following complaints from his 2023 partner Amanda Abbington. Amanda claimed she was left suffering from PTSD due to her stint on the show.

Now, Giovanni has looked back on the past 12 months, admitting he went through “dark moments”.

The dancer has opened up about the past year (Credit: ITV)

Giovanni Pernice on Strictly scandal

Giovanni has remained in the headlines over the past year after his 2023 dance partner, Sherlock actor Amanda Abbington, accused him of behaving inappropriately behind the scenes.

As a result, the BBC underwent a long investigation and Giovanni didn’t return to Strictly last year. In the meantime, he appeared on Italy’s edition of the show – and ended up winning it.

In September, the results from the BBC investigation into Amanda Abbington’s allegations saw Giovanni cleared of the most serious claims. These claims included ‘physical aggression’.

However, six allegations relating to verbal bullying and harassment were upheld.

In a recent interview, Giovanni recalled the “dark times” he has faced during the past year.

Amanda and Giovanni were dance partners on the show (Credit: BBC)

Giovanni Pernice reveals ‘dark times’

“I’m not going to lie, there were dark moments in terms of, you know, this is finished, this is the end of my career. That was one of my down moments,” Giovanni told The Mirror.

“Sorry for my language but 2024 can [bleep] off. I’ve been looking forward to seeing the back of it,” the TV star added.

Talking about Amanda’s bombshell claims about him and the show, Giovanni recalled: “Every time she came out with another interview I was always maintaining a calm inside. Trust me, it wasn’t easy, there were dark times.

“But I know what I did – that kept me calm, because I knew the truth from the beginning. I was expecting and waiting that all of this would finish and come back with the results that I wanted it to be.”

Giovanni’s new girlfriend

In other Giovanni Pernice news, the Strictly dancer is currently loved-up with new girlfriend Bianca Guaccero.

Giovanni and Bianca seemingly made their relationship official on Ballando con le Stelle: the Italian version of Strictly Come Dancing. The pair made it all the way to the final, and ended up winning the series.

Giovanni and Bianca share an age gap of nine years. Bianca is now 43. She was previously married to the Italian film director, Dario Acocella, from 2013 to 2017.

What’s more, Giovanni recently dropped a major marriage bombshell, revealing: “If we win the show, I’ll seriously think about it [asking Bianca to marry him].”

