Tasha Ghouri, best known for her appearances on Love Island and Strictly Come Dancing, has reportedly split from her boyfriend, and become the latest victim of the infamous Strictly curse.

The 26-year-old model and dancer is said to have split from her boyfriend, Andrew Le Page after two years of dating.

The couple fell in love during series eight of Love Island during the summer of 2022. They moved in together shortly after the show and were renovating their London home as recently as last year.

However, cracks in their relationship reportedly began to surface after Tasha joined Strictly Come Dancing.

Tasha and Andrew are said to have split after two years together (Credit: Cover Images)

Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page ‘split’

Reality star Tasha was partnered with pro dancer Aljaž Škorjanec in the last series of the hit BBC show. And, together, the pair reached the final.

Although Tasha had previously expressed confidence in her and Andrew’s bond, the intense demands of the competition appeared to take a toll on their relationship.

“Tasha was madly in love with Andrew but the cracks started to show when she appeared on Strictly. She gave her all in that competition,” a source close to the couple alleged to The Sun.

She’s heading out on the Strictly tour as a single woman.

“Her focus was purely on her dances with Aljaž, and that drove a wedge between them as time went by. Now she’s going off on tour she’s going to be away from Andrew again. They talked about ending their relationship at the start of January and she’s heading out on the Strictly tour as a single woman.”

The couple’s break-up reportedly occurred earlier this month.

Tasha is currently preparing for life on the road as part of the Strictly live shows, which kick off this Friday (January 17) at Birmingham’s Utilita Arena.

The couple met on Love Island (Credit: Cover Images)

Tasha ‘joins celeb dating app’

In the wake of the break-up, Tasha is said to have joined celebrity dating app Raya, signalling her readiness to move on.

Her profile, which features photos from her Instagram account, showcases her bubbly personality, describing herself as a “Northern girly” who is “always smiling and laughing”.

Friends of the pair have apparently confirmed the split, claiming that their relationship had “hit a rocky patch”.

The model had previously shrugged off concerns about the Strictly curse.

In an interview with The Sun last September, Tasha gushed: “Andrew, to me, is the hottest man on this whole planet. Me and Andrew trust each other 100%. It’s not a make-or-break for us.

“We’re going to breeze through this because we’re going to marry each other one day, you know? It doesn’t bother us at all. We didn’t have a discussion about the Strictly curse because we trust each other. It doesn’t play on our mind.”

Even as recently as New Year’s Day, the couple appeared to be on solid ground, with Tasha leaving love hearts on a photo Andrew posted on Instagram.

But behind the scenes, tensions had apparently been brewing. And, sadly, the demands of Tasha’s rising career are said to have ultimately led to their separation.

