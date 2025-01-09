Strictly star Nadiya Bychkova has broken her silence about her split from ex-boyfriend Kai Widdrington.

The pro dancer was talking about her upcoming tour on Loose Women when the panellists probed her about her break-up.

Romance blossomed behind the scenes for Nadiya and Kai, with their relationship confirmed early in 2022. It came as a shock to fans when they decided to call time on their relationship last summer.

Nadiya Bychkova addresses split from Kai Widdrington

Break-ups aren’t easy and, while appearing on Loose Women today (January 9), Nadiya opened up about splitting from Kai.

The last time Nadiya was on the show, Kai had joined his then-girlfriend. Sue Cleaver brought this up during the conversation to ask how they managed “working with each other” on Strictly last year, following their love split.

Maybe at some point we’ll be able to talk about it.

In response, Nadiya said she chooses her work over other distractions. When asked: “Do you find it an easy thing to do, to separate it all?”, Nadiya said: “Well, I don’t think any break-up is easy.”

She continued: “But we’re professionals, so we obviously knew that we would have to go back to work together, and that’s what we do.”

Circling back to her upcoming solo tour, the dancer explained: “I think in life it’s about how you deal with things. It’s so much thrown to us and you need to deal with things and maybe at some point we’ll be able to talk about it but right now, it’s all about the tour.”

Strictly couple aren’t friends any more

Nadiya and Kai reportedly split owing to their respective schedules. The Mirror claimed they “drifted apart due to the pressures of touring together and frequently being in each other’s space”.

While speaking to the same publication at the Pride of Britain Awards, the Strictly star confirmed that she isn’t friends with her ex.

She admitted: “We work together but we are not friends and that’s okay. One thing I can tell you is that when you see me dancing with him it will be amazing because I’m a professional.”

Kai had previously opened up about the moment he fell for Nadiya – it was an “instant” attraction. He said they realised what they had for “something special” after their first dance together.

Nadiya had also shared similar emotions about her then-boyfriend. She confessed: “When I knew I was going to dance with Kai, I didn’t worry even for a second. I was so relaxed, confident and sure nothing would go wrong because I can trust him so much.”

The pro dancer continued: “I’d never experienced it before to that level. We did it in one take, which is rare – it’s very rare.”

