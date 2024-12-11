Strictly’s Nadiya Bychkova sparks romance rumours as she reunites with Tom Dean

Strictly Come Dancing pro Nadiya Bychkova has sparked romance rumours as she reconnected with celeb partner Tom Dean this week.

Fans of the pair were devastated when they became the first couple to be voted off the dancefloor this series, with many still maintaining that they were “robbed”.

Nadiya and Tom were the first to be voted off Strictly this year (Credit: BBC)

However, they were finally reunited this week in rehearsals for this weekend’s Strictly final, where the whole class of 2024 will return to perform a group number, and they were looking pretty cosy…

Strictly’s Tom and Nadiya reunite

Taking to social media yesterday (December 10), Nadiya shared a cute snap of herself and Tom with their arms round each other. This was closely followed by another of them gazing into each other’s eyes.

“Team Golden Reunion.” She captioned the photo, “Look who is back to @bbcstrictly. Please welcome my celebrity partner 3 time Olympic Champion @tomdean00 Great to see you partner Let’s do some dancing now.”

Nadiya’s fans seemed over the moon to see the two back dancing together.

“I’m so excited! Love you both.” Commented one person.

Another also said: “you guys went waaayyy too early!! but I’m so excited to see you guys back in the studio on Saturday!!”

“So happy to see you both back together, should never have been first eliminated.” A third person agreed.

Romance is in the air

The photo also appeared to kickstart some romance rumours for the pair, both of whom have reportedly split up from their partners recently.

“Romance is in the air.” Commented one person.

“Am I the only one who thinks you’ll make a lovely couple?” Another person speculated.

Another agreed: “Enjoy each other’s company again. You look good together.”

