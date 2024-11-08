Tom Dean has reportedly split from his girlfriend just weeks after appearing on Strictly Come Dancing.

The Olympic swimmer, 24, danced with pro Nadiya Bychkova on the 2024 series. They were the first couple to be eliminated from the competition.

Now, weeks on from his Strictly exit, reports have claimed that Tom and his girlfriend Charlotte Phillips have broken up.

Tom, pictured here with Strictly partner Nadiya, has reportedly split from his girlfriend (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Strictly star Tom Dean ‘splits’ from girlfriend

A source has told the MailOnline: “Like in so many breakups, Tom and Lottie’s year-long relationship had naturally run its course and it has nothing to do with Strictly, it just happened to be in the first two weeks that they decided to part ways.

“They are still good friends and it’s all amicable between them.”

ED! has contacted reps for Tom for comment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Dean MBE (@tomdean00)

Following his exit from Strictly in September, Tom shared a gushing message to his Instagram.

He wrote: “Coming straight from the Paris 2024 Olympics into Strictly Come Dancing has been a whirlwind but I’m so so proud.

For all the latest Strictly Come Dancing news head to our dedicated Facebook page here.

“The journey may have ended a little earlier than I hoped and of course I am so gutted, but I’m so grateful for all the amazing people I met, people I’ll be cheering on throughout and who I know will continue to smash it.”

He added of Nadiya: “And to my brilliant partner @nadiyabychkova, thank you so much for everything.

Tom and Nadiya became the first Strictly pair voted out (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Tom and Nadiya’s Strictly exit

“You’ve been an amazing teacher and to have danced alongside you has been an absolute privilege. Over and out Strictly! You’ve been an absolute blast.”

Meanwhile, Nadiya shared her own touching message to Instagram.

Read more: Strictly star Nadiya Bychkova ‘breaks bone in incredibly painful accident’ ahead of live show

The star – who split from fellow pro dancer Kai Widdrington earlier this year – wrote: “My 3-time Olympic Champion was an amazing student and is a wonderful gentleman. He will go on to bigger and better things and I know this year he could have had a brilliant Strictly story.

“I love this show and I want to wish the other couples all the best and I’m sure it’s going to be a great series.”

What do you think of the reported split? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.