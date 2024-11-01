Strictly dancer Nadiya Bychkova has reportedly broken a bone ahead of the live show.

The Ukrainian dancer is a firm favourite on the glitzy BBC One show. For this year’s series, she was partnered with Olympic swimmer Tom Dean. Unfortunately, Nadiya and Tom became the first couple to get eliminated.

However, this week, Nadiya is said to have fallen over during rehearsals and landed on her hand, resulting in her thumb breaking.

The dancer has reportedly broken her bone (Credit: ITV)

Strictly pro Nadiya Bychkova ‘breaks bone’

It has been reported that on Wednesday (October 30) Strictly star Nadiya suffered an “incredibly painful” accident, while rehearsing.

On-site medics arrived and treated her, and an X-ray reportedly revealed she had broken her thumb.

A source told The Sun: “Nadiya was training with the other pros when she fell. Her thumb basically snapped and it looked incredibly painful.”

Nadiya Bychkova ‘adamant show will go on’

The insider went on: “Everyone crowded around her. Nadiya’s thumb was badly swollen and bruised, but she doesn’t want to let anyone down and is adamant she can do the pre-recorded number.”

However, on Saturday night (November 2) Nadiya will appear in only balcony scenes. Fortunately, she has been given the green light to record a group dance to be aired later on in the series.

The source also said: “Nadiya will be there on Saturday for the live show, too — she’s adamant the show must quite literally go on.”

ED! UK has contacted representatives for the BBC and Nadiya for comment.

Tom Dean and Nadiya Bychkova were the first celeb to get the boot (Credit: BBC)

Nadiya and Tom

Dancer Nadiya and Tom became the first Strictly pair to exit the 2024 series after the judges decided to save Toyah Willcox and Neil Jones over them.

Nadiya appeared to fight back tears during her chat with It Takes Two host Fleur East, shortly after their elimination. Tom, meanwhile, admitted that he was “gutted” and in “genuine shock” that his Strictly journey had been “cut short”.

