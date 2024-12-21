Strictly pro Kai Widdrington previously revealed the moment he fell for Nadiya Bychkova – before their shock split this year.

The two dancers struck up a romance back in 2021. However, in July, it was revealed that Kai and Nadiya had called it quits.

Prior to their shock split though, Kai – who is on The Weakest Link on Saturday (December 21) – opened up about the moment he fell for Nadiya; and it happened on the BBC show.

The pair were together for a few years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kai on falling for Nadiya on Strictly

In a joint interview with OK! Magazine in 2023, Kai and Nadiya spoke about their romance for the first time. And it seems it was love at first sight for Kai as he admitted he was “instantly attracted” to Nadiya the moment he met her.

He continued: “We got on really well then the moment for me was when we first danced together – that’s when we realised there was something special there.”

The pair didn’t reveal what dance it was – but it was one that “everyone watched”.

The pair split earlier this year (Credit: ITV)

‘I can trust him so much’

Nadiya and Kai also shared that another dance on the show helped solidify their feelings for one another.

Talking about when they danced together while Luke Evans sang on the show, Nadiya described it as “the best dance I have ever done in my career just because of how I felt”.

She explained: “When I knew I was going to dance with Kai, I didn’t worry even for a second. I was so relaxed, confident and sure nothing would go wrong because I can trust him so much. I’d never experienced it before to that level. We did it in one take, which is rare – it’s very rare.”

Nadiya and Kai ‘not friends’

Fast forward to more recent times, and following Nadiya and Kai’s split, Nadiya revealed in October that she and Kai are “not friends”.

While attending the Pride Of Britain Awards in London, Nadiya opened up about working with Kai following their split, revealing they are “not friends but that’s okay”.

