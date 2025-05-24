Strictly star Tasha Ghouri has opened up about the real reason she and partner Andrew Le Page suddenly split.

Tasha and Andrew first met after they appeared on the same series of Love Island in 2022. Even though the pair finished in fourth place, their relationship continued to flourish off-screen.

However, after appearing to be happily in love for multiple years, they surprised fans with a shock split at the beginning of the year.

Tasha and Andrew split earlier this year (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Tasha Ghouri admits Strictly ‘heightened’ split from Andrew Le Page

Last year, Tasha appeared on BBC’s hit show Strictly and reached the finals alongside pro dancer Aljaz Skorjanec.

At the time of their split, reports suggested Tasha and Andrew had broken up because Tasha’s Strictly stint had unveiled cracks in their relationship. She was also accused of being on dating apps.

That said, during a recent appearance on the Spooning podcast, Tasha revealed whether the infamous “Strictly curse” did actually impact them.

“I know a lot of people said it’s the Strictly curse, but you know, there were things that were communicated before Strictly and I feel like Strictly heightened it. That’s kind of what happened actually,” she said.

Tasha continued: “My head was kind of saying ‘stay in it, just trust it, it will change’ but it didn’t and that’s where we had to sit down and think ‘am I going to be happy in 10 years time, five years time, two years time?'”

The reality star began to get emotional as she admitted the breakup wasn’t easy for her. “It’s hard because I had a lot of love for that guy,” she explained while tearing up and admitting Andrew was a “massive part of my life for two years”.

Tasha admitted Strictly ‘heightened’ split with Andrew (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Andrew flees the country

Earlier this month, Andrew revealed to his Instagram followers that he was leaving the UK for a fresh “new start”.

Taking to his Instagram Story, he shared a snapshot of himself at the airport, standing by terminal 3.

“Dubai here I come,” he wrote with the aeroplane emoji, adding: “New start back in the sand pit.”

Prior to meeting Tasha and appearing on Love Island, he worked as an estate agent in Guernsey and Dubai at Better Homes.

Read more: Inside Tasha Ghouri’s love split from boyfriend Andrew Le Page

What do you think of Tasha Ghouri speaking out about Andrew break-up? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to hear your thoughts!