Reality star Andrew Le Page has announced he is leaving the UK for a fresh “new start” following his recent split from Strictly favourite Tasha Ghouri.

In 2022, Tasha and Andrew first met after they appeared on Love Island. The pair finished in fourth place, and their relationship continued to flourish off-screen.

However, after appearing to the public that they were happily in love for multiple years, they both surprised fans with a shock split at the beginning of the year.

Andrew Le Page leaves the UK following split from Tasha Ghouri

Now, in a new update since moving on from each other, Andrew has revealed he will be moving overseas.

Taking to his Instagram Story on Friday (May 9), Andrew shared a snapshot of himself at the airport, standing by terminal 3.

Flashing a radiant smile behind heaps of luggage, he wrote: “Dubai here I come” with the aeroplane emoji.

“New start back in the sand pit,” Andrew continued.

Before meeting Tasha and appearing on Love Island, he worked as an estate agent in Guernsey and Dubai at Better Homes.

‘I didn’t really deal with it that well’

During a recent appearance on Kate Thornton’s podcast, White Wine Question Time, Tasha opened up about how she dealt with their split while it was documented in the press.

She revealed the pair parted ways around the time she was on tour with Strictly.

“I just remember pushing it to the back of my head. I didn’t really deal with it that well, if I’m honest. When I was on the tour, the first week, it kind of got leaked to the press,” she said.

During rehearsals, Tasha nearly quit the tour due to going through a hard time.

“I just remember after rehearsals, we were in Birmingham, I’d go to the hotel bar and it sounds really bad, but I literally was drinking wine to make me feel numb. I didn’t want to feel emotion, I was just in a really bad place that week. A really, really bad place. I was kind of close to leaving the tour,” she explained.

