Former Strictly star Tasha Ghouri opened up about her split from Andrew Le Page during a recent interview.

Tasha and Andrew first laid eyes on each other after they both appeared on Love Island in 2022. The pair finished in fourth place, and their relationship continued to blossom off-screen.

However, after appearing happily in love for multiple years, they both surprised fans with a shock split at the beginning of the year.

Tasha and Andrew split last year (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Is Tasha Ghouri still with Andrew Le Page?

During an appearance on Kate Thornton’s podcast, White Wine Question Time, Tasha opened up about how she dealt with their split in the public domain.

Tasha revealed she and Andrew broke up while she was on tour with Strictly. Because of this, her mindset wasn’t completely focused on her relationship.

“When the breakup happened, it actually kind of happened around the tour. I just remember pushing it to the back of my head. I didn’t really deal with it that well, if I’m honest. When I was on the tour, the first week, it kind of got leaked to the press,” she said.

Tasha admitted she “didn’t have the control” of how the news came out, recalling: “I remember it was just everywhere.”

Tasha shut down rumours that she started dating Jamie Borthwick (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘I felt like I had no voice’

Around the time it was reported that Tasha and Andrew had split, she explained there was a “narrative” that she and co-star Jamie Borthwick were dating, which she stated “was not the case at all”.

“I just felt like I had no voice,” Tasha added.

During rehearsals, Tasha admitted she nearly quit the tour as she was close to breaking point.

“I just remember after rehearsals, we were in Birmingham, I’d go to the hotel bar and it sounds really bad, but I literally was drinking wine to make me feel numb. I didn’t want to feel emotion, I was just in a really bad place that week. A really, really bad place. I was kind of close to leaving the tour,” she explained.

