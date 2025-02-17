Tasha Ghouri vows to keep split from Andrew Le Page ‘private’ as he admits he’s ‘cried more than ever’ this year

Tasha Ghouri and Andrew La Page shocked fans earlier this year when reports suggested the pair had gone their separate ways.

The couple, who met back in 2022 on Love Island, were fan favourites. And, most recently, Andrew had been supporting Tasha while she competed on Strictly Come Dancing.

But just last month, it was revealed they had broken up. And while neither commented on it at the time, both broke their silence on the same day.

Tasha made a ‘dig’ following Andrew’s statement (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Tasha and Andrew break silence on split

Andrew took to his Instagram Stories to confirm he was moving out of the home they bought last year. He told fans it was the “end of an era” as he is trying to remain positive.

The story read: “So guys, it has been a pretty [bleep] start to the year. And one I didn’t expect. However life goes on. And I am doing everything in my power to stay positive. All the support has meant the world. I have cried more times this year than I have my whole life.”

He also indicated that their puppy, Luna, will be living with him when he finds a new home.

But while many fans appreciated the update from him, Tasha appeared unimpressed.

In a Snapchat video, Tasha spoke to her followers, insisting she wants to remain private about the last few months.

Walking Luna, Tasha told fans: “Hi everyone. Just on a walk. I know a lot of you are asking me a lot of questions. And want to know what has been going on. I won’t be speaking on the situation. It’s a private side of my life which I am still dealing with internally and mentally.

“It’s private for me. And as much as I do want to share it with you all, one day I will. But I am still processing everything that has happened as is going on.”

Tasha and Andrew met on 2022 series of Love Island (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Tasha already moving on?

Since the pair’s split, it was heavily rumoured that Tasha had been growing close to Strictly co-star Jamie Borthwick.

But those rumours were quickly shut down by Jamie, as he admitted the stories made him laugh.

Speaking to The Mirror, he said: “I laugh. We both laugh. You guys have provided us with entertainment. Tasha is my sister.”

At the time of the break-up, sources claimed it was due to Tasha’s busy schedule, and her focus had shifted in recent months. But not long after they parted, Tasha was allegedly already on Raya, a private celebrity dating app.

Read more: Inside Tasha Ghouri’s split from Andrew Le Page

What do you think of the latest in the Tasha and Andrew split? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to hear your thoughts!