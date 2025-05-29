Inside Tasha Ghouri’s wild love life – dates with Giovanni Pernice; famous ex before Love Island; shock split; new man

Tasha Ghouri has been making headlines not just for her impressive career but for her rollercoaster love life, filled with famous exes, a shock split from her Love Island star boyfriend, flings and new beginnings.

From secret dates with Giovanni Pernice, a romance with Too Hot to Handle’s Robert Van Tromp and her headline-making split from Andrew Le Page to her rumoured spark with EastEnders star Jamie Borthwick, and her blossoming relationship with Cam Whitnall, Tasha’s romantic history is nothing if not eventful.

Let’s take a deep dive into the love life of the Love Island and Strictly star.

Tasha had a short-lived fling with former Strictly pro Giovanni Pernice (Credit: Cover Images)

Dates with Giovanni Pernice

Tasha Ghouri, 26, reportedly dated Strictly Come Dancing pro Giovanni Pernice, 33, in early 2022. The pair are said to have connected via DMs after Giovanni’s Strictly win with Rose Ayling-Ellis.

According to sources, Giovanni was smitten and treated Tasha to lavish London dates, sending cars to collect her and wining and dining her at top restaurants.

“Giovanni was persistent when it came to Tasha,” a source told MailOnline. “They have a lot in common, both being dancers. He had just learned a lot about the deaf community performing with Rose, who Tasha really admires.”

However, their romance fizzled out.

“Their romance didn’t progress because Giovanni was travelling a lot with the Strictly tour, and Tasha was already involved with someone else,” the source explained.

Tasha seemed to nod to the past during an episode of Love Island. “I’ve dated Italian before and it’s not for me,” she quipped.

Tasha later dismissed the relationship. “I’ve met up with him a few times. But that was years ago,” she told The Sun in 2024 ahead of her stint on Strictly. “We are not in touch now, this is like ancient history. I’m so happy with Andrew, and he’s my future, so I don’t want to talk about the past.”

Too Hot to Handle star Robert Van Tromp called her ‘the one that got away’ (Credit: Cover Images)

Robert Van Tromp

Before her time in the Love Island villa, Tasha dated Robert Van Tromp, 30, from Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle. The pair reportedly got together in late 2021 but split in March 2022, just months before Tasha joined Love Island.

Robert has admitted he was left “gutted” after seeing Tasha on the show.

“She ticks all his boxes. He had hoped to reconnect after regretting their breakup,” a source claimed to MailOnline.

Robert, who appeared on season two of Too Hot to Handle, described Tasha as “the one that got away”, adding that her Love Island fame wasn’t easy to watch.

Tasha’s most high-profile relationship was with Love Island star Andrew Le Page (Credit: Cover Images)

Tasha Ghouri on her split from boyfriend Andrew Le Page

Tasha’s most high-profile relationship began in the Love Island villa in summer 2022, where she fell head over heels for Andrew Le Page.

The pair moved in together, spoke openly about marriage and appeared to be the picture of happiness, until cracks began to show.

In January 2025, just weeks after Tasha’s Strictly success, they announced their split. Sources cited the pressures of Tasha’s Strictly commitments, including her intense dance partnership with Aljaž Škorjanec, as a key factor.

“Tasha Ghouri was madly in love with boyfriend Andrew. But the cracks started to show when she appeared on Strictly,” a source told The Sun. “Her focus was purely on her dances with Aljaž. That drove a wedge between them.”

On the Spooning podcast, Tasha admitted that Strictly highlighted existing issues. “It’s not like the Strictly curse. It just heightened what was already there. I had to ask myself: ‘Will I still be happy in five years?’ And the answer was no.”

Jamie Borthwick shut down rumours that the two were involved (Credit: Cover Images)

Jamie Borthwick

Earlier this year, Tasha sparked romance rumours with EastEnders actor Jamie Borthwick after they were spotted looking cosy during the Strictly Live Tour.

Pro dancer Carlos Gu even teased that the pair were a “new couple in the making.”

Fans speculated wildly after Tasha and Jamie were seen leaving rehearsals and heading to the hotel together. But Jamie was quick to shut down the speculation.

“I laugh. We both laugh. You guys have provided us with entertainment. Tasha is my sister,” he told The Mirror. “We’re like siblings. There’s nothing romantic going on.”

Taasha Ghouri and new boyfriend Cam Whitnall

Fast forward to now, and it seems Tasha has found love once again, this time with YouTuber and CBBC presenter Cam Whitnall, 29.

Cam is known for presenting One Zoo Three and OZT Goes Wild. He is also the managing director of The Big Cat Sanctuary, a conservation charity.

“Tasha and Cam are in the early stages of dating,” a source told MailOnline.

“They’ve been seeing each other for around a month now and share so much in common, from a personal and professional standpoint. Cam is a great guy and has a lot going for him. Tasha has definitely been thrilled getting to know him, and the feeling is mutual.”

A spokesperson for Tasha also confirmed to Entertainment Daily that the two stars had “been on a few dates” and were “getting to know each other”.

