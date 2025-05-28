Tasha Ghouri’s romance with famous new boyfriend confirmed – four months after shock split

Strictly star Tasha Ghouri has a new boyfriend, four months on from her split from Andrew Le Page.

Tasha and Andrew first met on Love Island in 2022. However, they sadly split back in January.

Tasha Ghouri has a new boyfriend (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Strictly star Tasha Ghouri in new romance with CBBC star

Just weeks after finishing as runner-up on Strictly, Tasha and Andrew announced that they’d split after two years together.

Now, four months on from their break-up, it’s been revealed that Tasha has found romance once more with CBBC presenter Cam Whitnall.

The 29 year old stars in the CBBC series’ One Zoo Three, as well as BBC show OZT Goes Wild.

Cam, whose family runs Hertfordshire Zoo, is also the managing director of a non-profit charity, The Big Cat Sanctuary. The charity rescues wild cats and protects species that are at risk of extinction.

According to the MailOnline, the couple have bonded over their love of animals.

Tasha and Cam’s romance confirmed

Speaking to the publication, a source said: “Tasha and Cam are in the early stages of dating.

“They have been seeing each other for around a month now and share so much in common, from a personal and professional standpoint,” they then continued.

“Cam is a great guy and has a lot going for him, Tasha has definitely been thrilled getting to know him and the feeling is mutual.”

In a statement to ED!, a spokesperson for Tasha said: “Tasha and Cam have been getting to know each other and have been on a few dates.”

Tasha and Andrew split earlier this year (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Strictly star Tasha Ghouri talks Andrew split

During a recent podcast appearance, Tasha opened up about her split from Andrew and how Strictly heightened issues that were already there.

“I know a lot of people said it’s the Strictly curse, but you know, there were things that were communicated before Strictly and I feel like Strictly heightened it. That’s kind of what happened actually,” she said on the Spooning podcast.

“My head was kind of saying ‘stay in it, just trust it, it will change’ but it didn’t and that’s where we had to sit down and think ‘am I going to be happy in 10 years time, five years time, two years time?'” she then continued.

“It’s hard because I had a lot of love for that guy,” she said, tearing up, before adding that Andrew had been a “massive part of my life for two years”.

Andrew, meanwhile, has upped sticks and moved to Dubai in recent weeks.

