Former ITV alum Phillip Schofield allegedly referred to his former co-star Holly Willoughby by a shocking name.

Both Phillip and Holly were regular faces on ITV and were seen as a presenting duo. Holly joined Phillip on This Morning in 2009 and remained the main host until 2023. A few months before Holly left, Phillip had stepped down from ITV altogether after admitting that he had an affair with a younger colleague. Confessing he had lied to his family and everyone he worked with, Phillip referred to the relationship as “unwise” but “not illegal”.

While Holly decided to leave This Morning, she has remained a presenter for ITV’s Dancing On Ice. Stephen Mulhern stepped in and replaced Phillip.

While a part of the ITV family, Phillip and Holly were considered a presenting duo (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby latest

Behind the scenes, Holly and Phillip remained good friends and were no strangers to spending quality time together off-screen. However, recent reports have suggested the pair aren’t close anymore.

After Phillip came clean about his affair, Holly said she felt “shaken, troubled, let down,” and “worried” for the wellbeing of both Phillip and the younger colleague.

According to The Sun, Phillip now refers to Holly as “the witch”. The 62-year-old will also allegedly address her with a certain emoji every time her name is brought up.

“He dislikes Holly so much now he calls her ‘the witch’ when talking about her and sends the emoji to his mates if she comes up. He messaged Holly and told her, ‘You brought me down.’ He was furious and still is,” a friend of Phillip’s told the newspaper.

ED! has contacted Phillip and Holly’s reps for comment.

TV star Phillip reportedly refers to Holly as ‘the witch’ (Credit: ITV)

Phillip Schofield’s ITV scandal

Phillip allegedly realised his friendship with Holly was on the rocks when she refused to support him during his brother’s court case.

The presenter felt betrayed by Holly and blamed her for not publicly backing him when he asked her to, reports claim.

“He feels it was a simple gesture that might have saved his job. Her refusal to do so effectively finished him off. Believing in the TV chemistry was the bedrock of the This Morning format,” an inside source told the Mirror.

“Phillip considered her a friend, his TV sister as he called her, and always backed her, even recommending her to do the jungle. Her lack of public support was a low blow in his eyes.”

