Eamonn Holmes still ‘loathes’ Phillip Schofield and has ‘no regrets’ after being accused of ‘throwing him under the bus’

TV presenter Eamonn Holmes reportedly has “no regrets” over his feud with Phillip Schofield and seemingly doesn’t want to make amends.

Eamonn alongside his ex-wife Ruth Langsford used to host ITV’s This Morning while Holly Willoughby was also the face of the show. However, according to an inside source at MailOnline, Eamonn’s “deep dislike” for Phillip contributed to the ending of his marriage to Ruth.

When they were still married, Ruth and Eamonn suddenly stopped presenting on This Morning. Ruth remained on ITV’s Loose Women while Eamonn moved over to GB News. Last year, Phillip left ITV altogether after he admitted to having an affair with a much younger This Morning colleague. He described the relationship as “unwise” but “not illegal.”

At the height of Phillip’s scandal, Eamonn bashed Phillip for his lies and “toxic” behaviour behind the scenes.

Eamonn Holmes ‘disliked’ Phillip Schofield ‘for a long time’

“Eamonn’s dislike for Phillip existed for a long time, but it became very public at the end of his marriage to Ruth,” an inside source recently revealed.

The source stated that as Eamonn’s “hatred” for Phillip and ITV grew, “the cracks in their relationship grew deeper.”

Ruth was reportedly not “over the moon about it” and became “a bit dismayed at Eamonn for making repeated digs at ITV” when This Morning axed them.

“But given she was still a cemented member of the Loose Women family, it made things somewhat awkward for her to have Eamonn criticising ITV,” they added.

Eamonn ‘has no plans to ever make it up with Philip’

The inside continued by revealing that Eamonn “loathes Phillip” and has “no regrets” about what he said. The Irish presenter also doesn’t believe “he threw him under the bus” either.

“He doesn’t regret any of his behaviour; he believes he’s addicted to fame, and he can’t believe he’s attempted to relaunch himself with his documentary this week.”

As Eamonn attempts to “move on with his life,” he allegedly “has no plans to ever make it up with Philip.”

