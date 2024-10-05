In the latest Phillip Schofield news, the former This Morning host has responded to his “haters” after his Channel 5 show Cast Away was met with a negative reaction.

The 62-year-old presenter has had a rough year and a half after leaving his job at ITV. After working with the network for several decades, Phil announced his departure following his confession to having a relationship with a much younger employee at This Morning.

Phillip revealed that he had lied to his family and the team at ITV about the affair. He described the relationship as “unwise” but “not illegal.”

As a result, Phillip remained off our screens for well over a year. However, he shocked viewers when he returned to star in Channel 5’s Cast Away earlier this week. The premise showcased Phillip being stranded on an island off Madagascar for 10 days.

Cast Away marks Phillip’s first TV appearance in over a year (Credit: Channel 5)

Phillip Schofield makes TV comeback on Channel 5’s Cast Away

Following the show’s premiere on Monday (September 28), viewers tuned in to the episodes and had plenty to say about Phillip’s comeback.

“It seems like #PhillipSchofield is just as narcissistic, self-indulgent & venomous as I expected him to be,” one user on X, formerly Twitter, wrote.

“Phillip Schofield back like the great plague of London. Just stay gone,” another person shared.

“I can’t believe people ACTUALLY tuned in to the Phillip Schofield show,” a third remarked.

“I could only watch 5 minutes of Channel 5’s #CastAway and you can tell straight away that #PhillipSchofield is not one bit remorseful for what he did. All he wants is to get back on TV,” a fourth stated.

Phillip responded to his ‘haters’ via his Instagram Story (Credit: Instagram)

Phillip addresses his ‘haters’

Following the backlash of his show, Phillip responded to the good and bad response via his Instagram Story on Friday (October 4).

Attaching a naked snapshot of himself from behind while running on the beach, he wrote: “Thank you for your incredible support, I’ve been shown hundreds of lovely messages, which are very important to me. I’m so proud of the shows.”

Addressing his “haters,” Phillip added: “Obvs the haters can….. kiss my [bleep] X.”

Phillip Schofield: Cast Away is available to watch on My5.

