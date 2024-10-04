Holly Willoughby has reportedly had “the last laugh” following criticism aimed at Phillip Schofield and his TV comeback.

This week, former ITV star Phil made his return to TV following his affair scandal. However, his Channel 5 appearance on Cast Away didn’t go down well, with many viewers slamming him being back on screens.

During the show, viewers thought Phillip took a swipe at Holly too – appearing to mock her “are you okay?” This Morning speech.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby

Despite Phil’s apparent dig at Holly, it seems like she may have got the “last laugh”.

The three episodes of Cast Away, which aired this week, received much backlash from viewers.

The episodes saw Phil spend 10 days on a desert island, completely alone. It saw him open up about his exit from ITV and he didn’t hold back.

But many viewers slammed Channel 5 for giving Phil a platform.

Phillip Schofield affair fallout

Now, a source has claimed to OK! that Holly was left “very hurt” and “betrayed” over Phil after he lied about his affair with a younger male colleague.

The insider said: “She felt he had lied to her but she has never really slated him – so for him to make thinly-veiled attacks on his new show was a real low.

“She didn’t deserve that and she thought that after all she has been through in the past 18 months, that he might be a bit more understanding. But it’s clear he sort of blames her for his downfall and that he’s still angry about it all – and Holly knew he wouldn’t be able to keep quiet.”

They added: “She had been gearing up for what he was going to say and it’s not nice but she feels she’ll get the last laugh as the show hasn’t exactly been well-received and he is getting criticism for playing the victim and trying to get sympathy.”

ED! has contacted reps for Holly for comment.

On Cast Away, Phillip appeared to make a dig at Holly’s infamous “are you okay?” This Morning speech.

In a statement to This Morning viewers at the time of Phil’s affair coming to light, Holly started it by asking: “First of all, are you okay?”

She was ridiculed online as a result.

During the first episode of his series, Phil is seen asking his family: “If you’re okay, then we’re okay, and I’m okay. Are you okay?”

