Phillip Schofield strips naked on Cast Away as viewers gobsmacked: ‘Burned into my brain’

The final episode of Phillip Schofield: Cast Away aired last night and one scene has left viewers covering their eyes!

The three-part series aired this week as Phil took on the challenge of spending 10 days alone on a desert island. Over the course of the 10 days, he addressed his affair sandal and ITV exit.

Phillip dropped several bombshells throughout the three episodes. But one scene on Wednesday night’s show seems to have left viewers just as shocked.

Phil ran into the water naked on last night’s episode of Cast Away (Credit: Channel 5)

Phillip Schofield on Cast Away

Phil, 62, told the camera during one night: “This next scene I will shoot, but I need approval. Explicit approval. Thank you.”

Speaking about the future, Phil said: “I want to look forward with positivity and joy.”

A scene then shows Phil running naked into the sea at night.

Phil is heard saying in a voiceover: “What an opportunity!”

The final episode of Cast Away aired last night (Credit: Channel 5)

After seeing Phil’s bare bottom on their screens, many viewers expressed shock on X.

One person said: “Ok nobody needed to see his naked arse.”

Another wrote: “NO WAY have I just seen Phillip Schofield naked running into the sea.”

A third tweeted: “Why’s Phillip Schofield just ran across my TV naked may I ask?”

Another admitted: “I watched all three episodes of Cast Away and now have an image of naked #PhillipSchofield burned into my brain.”

Phil said he’s planning to do “nothing” next after his TV return (Credit: Channel 5)

In the final episode, Phillip reflected on his journey on the island as well as the last 18 months of his career and life.

He said: “Life is full of moments. Enjoy the moments. I’ve had 10 days of unbelievable moments.

“What’s next for me? Nothing. I’m happy with nothing.”

Phil added: “I’ve got family and friends and a dog.”

