Phillip Schofield: Cast Away returned for a second episode tonight and it came with many revelations once again.

Former This Morning presenter Phil, 62, has taken on the challenge of spending 10 days on a remote island with just some kit and camera equipment for the new show.

So let’s see what bombshells Phil dropped during the second episode…

The second episode of Cast Away with Phillip Schofield aired tonight (Credit: Channel 5)

Phillip Schofield: Cast Away – friends who ‘left’

At the start of the episode, Phil said people who he thought were his friends “left” following his affair scandal and ITV exit. He said: “I know what I did, and I wish I hadn’t.

“I know I made life tough for the people that I love the most. But people just went, who I thought were my friends.

“And they just went. That’s like, what the hell?”

Phillip spoke about “fake” people (Credit: Channel 5)

Affair admission

Later in the episode, Phil opened up about his affair and suggested if he had a relationship with a woman, it wouldn’t have received the same backlash.

He said: “Shamed, disgraced Phillip Schofield. Who had an affair. But strangely, I think another TV presenter or two might have done exactly the same thing.

“Difference is, heterosexual. It’s not unusual thing in the gay world for there to be a difference in age groups.

“That’s not that unusual in the straight world, but if that had been the case with me and it had been a woman. Pat on the back. Well done mate.”

No TV return

Later on, Phillip discussed whether he would ever make a full-time return to TV. He admitted he has been “hurt badly” in “this sort of telly”.

He said: “I don’t think I want to do it any more. I love telly, I’ve got telly in my bones. But I won’t sit on the sofa again and there are some people I won’t work for again and some I won’t work with again.

“I’ve been hurt so badly by that sort of telly and some of the people in that sort of telly that you get to the point where you think, ‘I don’t want to do it any more.'”

Phillip lashed out at ‘fake’ people (Credit: Channel 5)

Phillip on being ‘thrown under the bus’ by ‘fake’ people

During the episode, Phil also claimed he was ‘thrown under the bus’ by some of those he worked with. He said after his ITV scandal, his “favourite place” the Television Centre in London became “hostile” to him.

He said: “The people who did it to me know how important that building was to me. They know when you throw someone under a bus, you’ve got to have a really bloody good reason to do it. Brand, ambition is not good enough.

“People can be fake. They can be so fake with you when it’s all going well, and suddenly utter, utter betrayal. There are a lot of amazing people in morning television.”

He added: “I think there are only three [bleep]. One of them is a coward who never stepped up in Queuegate. One is a coward, because they never stepped up when I was being battered. And the other is just brand-orientated.”

Phillip opened up about feeling ‘suicidal’ after his ITV exit (Credit: Channel 5)

Phillip Schofield on being ‘suicidal’

In a chat to a camera, Phil admitted he was “suicidal” following his ITV exit adding: “Like literally one more push and I was done.

“[My management] sent me what looked like a cut and pasted text, ‘this time we have to let you go.’ 31 years. There is so much more I could say.”

He added: “So there you go, that sort of sums that up. It takes me back to where I started. I don’t want to do it any more. I’ll be slammed for this. But the thing is, I don’t care any more. This is me having my say as I bow out. I’ve said my piece and anyone who is bitter about that, honestly you can [bleep] off because I don’t give a [bleep]. Mic drop.”

The final episode of Phillip Schofield: Cast Away continues on Wednesday from 9pm on Channel 5.

