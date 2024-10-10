Chloe Madeley has opened up about her marriage split from James Haskell as she recalled the moment they called things off.

The pair announced their split last year. It came after five years of marriage and just over a year after welcoming their daughter, Bodhi.

Now, Chloe has shared how she and James, 39, were different and how that sparked their relationship breakdown.

Chloe Madeley and James Haskell split

Speaking on Olivia Attwood‘s So Wrong It’s Right podcast, Chloe, 37, explained: “I’m one of those people that needs structure and routine.

“I think one of the reasons things became so hard for us was because he thrives in chaos.”

She continued: “His schedule, I don’t even remember when he was in England for a full week. He’s all over the place and I just can’t do that. Can’t live like that.

“I think I knew that I was really unhappy. And I think he knew that he was really unhappy too. But I don’t think either of us ever would have predicted that we were going to break up. Ever.”

Chloe also recalled the moment she and James called off their marriage.

She said: “I swear to God it was just like one day, I remember exactly where we were – I remember the day, the time, the temperature, the outfit, everything – I just remember like just saying it, ‘I don’t think that we should do this any more,’ but really meaning it and it kind of went from there.

“It doesn’t just happen – it didn’t for us anyway. It was farmed up as time passed, and it’s still like that now.”

Revealing more details on when they actually split, Chloe said: “We kind of started to have the conversation in August last year. I think people think it’s like a specific date.”

She added: “As the days, weeks, months pass you realise nobody’s fighting for this. You realise you’re getting more and more serious about this thing that you’re just talking about initially.

“And so slowly, slowly it dissipated, but the first conversation started happening in August last year.”

