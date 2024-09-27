Richard Madeley admits daughter Chloe is ‘very happy’ as she reunites with ex James Haskell

Richard Madeley has shed light on his daughter Chloe Madeley’s relationship with her ex-partner James Haskell.

The GMB star has explained that the two are reuniting to head on holiday with their daughter, Bodhi.

The couple previously split this time last year.

Richard Madeley has spoken out about Chloe Madeley’s relationship with her ex, James Haskell (Credit: Kiera Fyles)

Richard Madeley on Chloe Madeley and James Haskell’s reunion

Richard Madeley has made his thoughts on Chloe’s relationship with James Haskell clear.

Richard has told The Sun: “Chloe is very happy, she and James are going to France together, they have a very happy uncoupling.

“It’s a very civilised relationship – we see a lot of James, he’s at the house quite a lot, either with Chloe or without. I go for a drink with him from time to time. It’s all good. It’s a very civilised divorce. The co-parenting is going really well.”

Chloe is very happy, she and James are going to France together, they have a very happy uncoupling.

In a statement shared last year, Chloe explained their split, in wake of the pair delving into the world of reality TV together. They had recently been filming their show, Chloe Madeley: A Family Affair, at the time.

She detailed: “James and I mutually decided separate at the end of September, 2023.

The pair split last year (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

Chloe Madeley and James Haskell’s split

“We had not planned on releasing a statement at this time – certainly not while the television show was airing – but constant speculation about our marriage has, unfortunately, forced our hand.

“Beyond this statement, we will not be speaking about this matter publicly, and we would request privacy at this time.

“Our sole focus now is our beautiful daughter. We shall continue to co-parent with nothing but love.”

Despite headlines swirling questioning the pair’s relationship, Chloe has since defended her ex.

“There’s kind of like a heavy insinuation that he’s not a nice guy, ” Chloe told The Sun on Sunday last month. “James and I went through our battles. But we’re co-parenting really well, and 50 per cent of that accolade is on him. I want him to have some of that respect from people, which I don’t see him getting. I honestly think James and I are doing a fantastic job and I’m very proud of us both.”

Read more: Richard Madeley gushes over GMB partnership with Susanna Reid following ‘feud’ claims

What do you make of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.