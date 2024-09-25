GMB presenter Richard Madeley has put an end to any rumours of a feud between him and his co-host Susanna Reid.

In a recent interview, Richard called their working relationship a “privilege”.

The 68-year-old TV veteran addressed the rumours while also discussing his future on the programme.

Richard Madeley on GMB

Speaking exclusively to The Sun, Richard expressed his appreciation for Susanna.

“I think I’m really lucky to have been paired with Susanna,” Richard said. “I think journalistically we’re very similar, we have a meeting every morning at 5 o’clock in her dressing room. Her, me, and the producer of the day, and we go through the running and that’s where we kind of put the final shape to the programme.

“It’s just a treat working with her because she and I think in just the same way about how to sell a story, what the main point of the story is, how to deliver it on air – we’re very much on the same page and that’s great because it would be tiresome if we didn’t have the same outlook.”

Fans had previously noted supposed “clues” about a rift between the pair, such as last October when Richard was seen recoiling after Susanna touched his shoulder.

Some viewers also interpreted her facial expressions as signs of tension.

However, Richard shot down these rumours. “I love working with her, she’s fantastic,” He emphasised.

Having worked on shows like This Morning and Richard and Judy, Richard revealed that Good Morning Britain has given him a sense of fulfillment.

He said it’s a “privilege working there” and he gets a “real kick out of it”.

GMB news

Despite his nearly 40-year career, Richard made it clear that he has no plans to retire anytime soon.

Rumours of his departure began swirling earlier this year after he was absent from the show due to illness.

During his time off, his co-host Kate Garraway told viewers that he was “poorly”, which fuelled concerns over his future on the programme.

However, Richard has reassured fans that he hopes to stay with GMB for several more years.

The journalist acknowledged that, at some stage, either he or ITV might decide it’s time to step down, but for now, he is content in his role.

Richard’s health has been in the spotlight in recent months. He recently revealed that he had suffered “two massive nosebleeds” and a perforated eardrum, which temporarily left him deaf in one ear.

Despite these setbacks, he is committed to his work on the show.

