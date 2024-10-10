Strictly star Chris McCausland was forced to address Toyah Willcox’s comments about him live on tonight’s (October 10) It Takes Two.

Earlier this week, Toyah made what some have interpreted as a jibe at Chris. Speaking on the show, Toyah spoke about her exit and said: “If you don’t wanna do a dance-off, get rid of Chris.”

The singer then took to social media to declare that she loves Chris and he’s her “favourite to win”. Chris also posted on social media. He said: “What she said on It Takes Two was funny.”

It Takes Two host Janette was quick to admit she wanted to ‘clear up confusion’ (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Chris McCausland insists Toyah’s ‘intentions are gorgeous’

However, presenting the Strictly Come Dancing spin-off, host Janette Manrara forced Chris to address the comment again, but this time live on air.

“Chris, we’ll talk about your brilliant jive in just a minute,” she said, referring to his Wayne’s World-inspired dance last week. “But I want to clear up some confusion.

“On Monday’s show Toyah said that you were the one to beat, but some people misunderstood what she said. I just want to check, you and Toyah are all good, right?”

Chris replied: “We’re all good. I had to be told about it because I didn’t watch it. The last thing I need is more Strictly so I don’t watch this. But I can’t believe I’ve got to comment on this to be honest.

“She’s been nothing but lovely. She genuinely said to me when she went out, when we were all cuddled up on the dancefloor: ‘You’re gonna win this.’ So she’s lovely, her intentions are gorgeous. She’s insane for thinking that, let’s not let her off with that. It’s madness isn’t it,” he said.

Chris then added: “Tomorrow the headline will be ‘Chris McCausland thinks Toyah Willcox is insane’.”

For all the latest Strictly Come Dancing news head to our dedicated Facebook page here.

Chris McCausland wasn’t impressed he had to address Toyah’s comments in her Strictly exit interview (Credit: BBC)

‘Sorry’

Seemingly pleased with his response about Toyah, Janette moved the conversation on. However, before speaking about this weekend’s dance, she took a cheeky swipe at Chris for not watching her spin-off show.

“But it’ good to hear you’re alright and you don’t watch It Takes Two,” Janette said.

Comic Chris was pretty apologetic, telling Janette: “Sorry, I’ll start watching, I promise.”

Read more: Strictly star Nick Knowles issues update on his future on the show

So what did you make of tonight’s It Takes Two? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.