Strictly Come Dancing star Nick Knowles has shared a new update about his knee injury on It Takes Two. The TV star was left unable to perform over the weekend after hurting his knee during rehearsals for his movie week performance.

Unfortunately, it seems things aren’t exactly looking up, as the TV host has shared the latest development…

Nick injured his knee last week (Credit: BBC)

Nick Knowles shares Strictly update

Nick joined Janette Manrara on It Takes Two tonight and explained that the reason he injured his knee is because he missed his spot during rehearsals, causing him to slip and his leg collapse, leaving his knee “not in a good condition”.

Now, Nick has cleared up what is really going on amid speculation over whether he will be able to perform this weekend.

It seems, Nick’s fate still hangs in the balance.

Nick and Luba shared an update on It Takes Two (Credit: BBC)

He told Janette: “Each day it gets a little bit better. On Friday it looked pretty bad to be honest. It felt bad. Saturday, not so good but I had a scan and we decided that after a look at that we would wait until Monday and. Monday, a little bit stronger.

“So today I got to see the physio and with a lot of rehab and help with all the physios and the doctors, we have decided that they are going to give me clearance to try and dance tomorrow – to train.

“If I train tomorrow – that’s not necessarily the end of it.”

Janette then chimed in: “I’ve been told you are going to get some final clearance on Friday?”

Strictly news

To which Nick and Luba nodded and Nick said: “Absolutely. We’ll see how I do tomorrow. That’s all I can say at the moment.”

The dance partners then addressed that tomorrow is a “massive” day and will likely make or break Nick’s Strictly future.

Luba went on to say: “Tomorrow we will try and we will go gentle and see what we can do and what we can’t and then adjust it.”

It Takes Two viewers of course shared their thoughts, with one musing: “They’re really going down to the wire with poor Nick’s knee this week!”

Another penned: “Hopefully it’s good news.”

A third remarked: “Strictly seem desperate to keep Nick given they are leaving it until Friday to make a decision.”

It comes after speculation that Nick had already withdrawn from the series.

This morning, October 9, the Strictly Instagram page announced the couples’ dances for this weekend.

However, Nick and his pro partner Luba Mushtuk were missing from the list sparking fears among fans.

One person commented: “No Nick?!”

Another wrote: “Does that mean Nick isn’t dancing again, oh nooo.”

Someone else exclaimed: “Really hope @nickknowles can come back but a knee injury is tricky. He was someone I was really looking forward to seeing so it’s a shame he’s been beset by injuries!”

“Hmm no songs and dances for Saturday yet? So Nick Knowles has probably withdrawn,” assumed another.

