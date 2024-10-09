Tonight’s Strictly spin-off has seen host Janette Manrara share some pretty exciting news about this year’s series.

As any die-hard fan knows, the show is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.

And, putting all the scandal firmly in the past, the BBC has now revealed a huge format shake-up, with the introduction of a new themed week.

The announcement on It Takes Two tonight (October 9) follows hot on the heels of Movie Week, which saw the couples pay homage to the icons of the silver screen with their week three routines.

Johannes will be the star of the show in the Icons Week group number (Credit: BBC)

Strictly news: Introducing Icons Week!

The BBC dance show already features Musicals Week and, of course, Blackpool and Halloween. Now, however, a newcomer is being added to the mix. Icons Week will air on Saturday November 2 and will see the couples honour legends of music from across the decades.

In a statement, the BBC shared: “In this brand-new special week, which will be part of this series and beyond, the remaining couples will take to the ballroom floor to honour music icons.

“Our Strictly Come Dancing stars will pay tribute to some of the most recognisable and influential people in the music industry. This new week will be dedicated to music legends from across the decades.

“The couples will dance to songs from their favourite music heroes. And audiences might even catch some contestants emulating an icon! The icons, dances and songs will all be revealed in due course.”

Icons Week joins Movie Week and Musicals Week and will become a staple on the show (Credit: BBC)

Johannes takes centre stage

And, to celebrate the arrival of Icons Week, a very special group dance led by Johannes Radebe will take place on the Sunday night results show.

Johannes and the rest of the pros will perform a dazzling Beyoncé medley. And the dancer will “channel his inner Sasha Fierce as the protagonist in the routine”.

The statement added: “Expect bejewelled cowboy hats, power ballad moves and sparkling sass.”

