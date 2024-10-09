The only Strictly story in the news this week has been Toyah Willcox’s ‘jibe’ at Chris McCausland during her It Takes Two exit interview.

Speaking to host Fleur East on Monday (October 7), Toyah told Fleur: “If you don’t wanna do a dance-off, get rid of Chris.”

Toyah’s partner Neil Jones fell silent, as did the host, and viewer backlash soon came pouring in.

The 1980s singer has since said: “Just to clarify and to clear up any confusion that’s flying around. My good friend @chrismccausland is my favourite to win this year. I think he is inspiring and brilliant, he has worked so hard and I wish him nothing but love!”

Chris took Toyah’s comments well, chipping in: “All I can say is that @toyahofficial has been nothing but beautiful and supportive and what she said on Takes Two was funny and an incredible bloody compliment.”

Toyah made the comments during her It Takes Two exit interview (Credit: BBC)

Strictly news: Shirley wades into Chris and Toyah backlash

Now, appearing on Wednesday’s This Morning (October 9), Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas has had her say over the news headlines.

And she meant that with a lovely heart by the way.

She was grilled by host Ben Shephard, who approached the controversial comments by heaping praise on Chris.

He then said: “Shirley, Toyah said the only way to avoid the bottom two is to get Chris out of the competition.”

Laughing, Shirley said: “And she meant that with a lovely heart by the way.”

Ben agreed and said: “Chris’ response was lovely as he said the same thing.”

For all the latest Strictly Come Dancing news head to our dedicated Facebook page here.

Chris and Dianne’s Wayne’s World dance saw them sail through to week 4 (Credit: BBC)

Shirley addresses Strictly scandal

Later in the interview, Shirley looked a little awkward as Ben asked her about the scandal that’s engulfed the show over the past few months.

Appearing a little taken aback, Shirley said that she had never seen any of the alleged behaviour behind the scenes at Strictly Come Dancing.

Shirley Ballas looked a little awkward when asked about the scandal that’s engulfed Strictly this year (Credit: ITV)

She then added that she is against all forms of bullying after being bullied herself.

Shirley then told the hosts: “I stay in my lane. I’m there to adjudicate the technique, I turn up on a Saturday and I do my job. In fact, since 2017, my experience on Strictly Come Dancing has been absolutely fantastic.

“They’ve done all their due diligence now. Let’s put it behind us now. This is an amazing show we’ve got and let’s see who’s going to make the final.”

Read more: Nick Knowles ‘missing’ from Strictly Come Dancing week four announcement as fans concerned

So what did you make of Shirley’s comments on This Morning today? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.