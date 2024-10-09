Nick Knowles has been left out of the Strictly week four dances announcement – leaving fans worried over his future on the show.

The DIY SOS star, 62, recently suffered a knee injury, meaning he had to pull out of last weekend’s show. It came just days after he injured his shoulder whilst changing a car tyre.

If Nick is forced to miss this coming weekend’s show, it means he’ll be out of the competition.

Strictly has addressed Nick’s future on the show (Credit: BBC)

Nick Knowles on Strictly

On Wednesday morning, the Strictly Instagram page announced the couples’ dances for this weekend.

However, Nick and his pro partner Luba Mushtuk were missing from the list sparking fears among fans.

One person commented: “No Nick?!”

We will update with more news on Nick when we have it.

Another wrote: “Does that mean Nick isn’t dancing again, oh nooo.”

Someone else said: “Really hope @nickknowles can come back but a knee injury is tricky. He was someone I was really looking forward to seeing so it’s a shame he’s been beset by injuries!”

Nick suffered a knee injury, forcing him to miss last weekend’s show (Credit: BBC)

However, Strictly has since addressed Nick’s future on the series.

In the caption, the Strictly page said: “It’s Week Four, and we know you want more! Here are the routine reveals for this week.

“We will update with more news on Nick when we have it.”

Last weekend, Nick was forced to miss the show and watched from home instead. He shared a photo of himself with his knee in a brace as a pair of crutches were placed beside him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Knowles (@nickknowles)

He wrote: “Gutted not to be out there with everyone tonight on the @bbcstrictly dance floor, but still suited up and cheering them on from the sofa!”

Last week, Strictly said in a statement on Nick’s injury: “Unfortunately, Nick Knowles sustained an injury during rehearsals and as a result, will not dance this weekend.

If you want to get all the latest Strictly news, head to our dedicated Facebook fan page HERE.

“As per the rules of the competition, Nick and Luba will receive a bye through to next week when he is hopefully able to dance again. Everyone at Strictly Come Dancing wishes Nick a speedy recovery.”

Read more: Strictly judge Shirley Ballas says Nick Knowles is ‘possibly on the mend’ amid injury fears

Did you miss Nick on Strictly last week? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.