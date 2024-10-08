Strictly judge Shirley Ballas has issued an update on Nick Knowles‘ injury which left him unable to perform last week.

Nick, 62, is partnered with Luba Mushtuk on Strictly Come Dancing. Nick was given a pass to last weekend’s show after being left on crutches due to a fall in rehearsals.

Prior to this, he also injured his shoulder and arm while changing a car tyre.

But the show’s rules states if contestants miss out on more than one dance, they must leave the show.

Head judge Shirley appeared on Virgin Radio UK’s The Chris Evans Breakfast Show on Monday and gave an update.

Nick was forced to miss last week’s Strictly due to a knee injury (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Strictly 2024: Nick Knowles injury update

She told Chris: “Apparently, he is possibly on the mend. We are hoping that by the weekend he will be back because he is an asset to the show.”

However, she admitted she “wasn’t sure” exactly what his injury was.

A source previously told The Sun Nick had suffered a blow to his knee.

They said: “He was in a dress rehearsal with his partner Luba Mushtuk when he did a jump and landed awkwardly.

“Nick has hurt his knee and is having to use crutches to get around now. It is such a devastating blow for him and he is being supported by the Strictly team.

“They are sending him for scans and are doing everything they can to make sure he is okay.”

Nick and Luba scored 18 for their first dance, and improved to a 21 for their second performance.

Nick and Luba hope to return to the show this week (Credit: BBC)

Viewers blast Nick and Luba’s free pass

But some viewers were left unimpressed that he got a free pass to continue while another star had to go home.

After hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman revealed Nick would “hopefully” return to the show next week, viewers took to X.

One asked: “‘When he is hopefully able to…’. And what if he isn’t? What do you say to the couple who goes home this week for no reason?”

A second added: “Nick Knowles has to go.”

Toyah Willcox and Neil Jones were sent packing this week after their second time in the dance-off.

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday at 6:20pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

