The Strictly results are in and one of the 2024 couples have danced their last routine on the hallowed BBC ballroom floor.

This week it was Movie Week, with a jive from Chris McCausland and a quickstep from Jamie Borthwick among the routines to impress the judges.

However, with the triumphs also came tragedy, as two couples landed in the dreaded dance-off.

Neil and Toyah and Karen and Paul had to dance again (Credit: BBC)

Strictly results: Dance-off for Toyah and Paul

Toyah Willcox and Neil Jones and Paul Merson and Karen Hauer were forced to dance their Saturday night routines again.

Toyah and Neil performed their samba to Poor Unfortunate Souls from The Little Mermaid. Then, Paul and his dance partner Karen performed their cha cha to The Magnificent Seven from The Magnificent Seven.

After both couples had danced a second time, the judges delivered their verdicts. Craig Revel Horwood chose to save Paul and Karen. Motsi Mabuse chose to save Paul and Karen. Anton Du Beke chose to save Paul and Karen.

With three votes in favour of Paul and Karen, they won the majority vote, meaning that Toyah and Neil would be leaving the competition. Head Judge Shirley Ballas also agreed and said she would have decided to save Paul and Karen.

Toyah told Tess she’d thoroughly enjoyed her time in the competition (Credit: BBC)

‘You’ve given me a new zest for life’

When asked by Tess Daly about their time on the show, Toyah said: “It’s been the best two months of my life, it has been fantastic. I have enjoyed every second. And you [Neil] have been phenomenal, thank you so much.”

Neil then added: “She has made me laugh so much. I have never seen someone work so hard – I’m the one asking for breaks every now and then! She just kept going, she wanted to learn so much. If you saw her in the hallway she’s been practicing. Everyone’s been telling me have you seen Toyah practicing, she’s brilliant and she’s what Strictly is all about, and I’ve loved every moment.”

When asked by Tess about her partner Neil, Toyah said: “It was immediate, it had to be Neil. I felt so comfortable and safe. You’re a great teacher, you’re a great friend as well. You’ve just given me a new zest for life, that’s the most valuable thing I’ve come away with.”



Viewers said it was time for Toyah to go (Credit: BBC)

Viewers’ verdict

Fans of the show thought that the right pairs were in the bottom two, and that the right couple went home.

One said: “We expected this would happen. Now we can focus on getting Paul gone.” A second then commented: “OH THANK GOD. My bottom two predicted and the absolute right one saved.”

A third also felt the same: “Correct result and correct bottom two, one gone, now to get the other out.”

“Ouffff okay thank god, I couldn’t take another week of that pairing,” said another.

“Right decision even if it was a week late,” said one of the many calling out the judges for sending home Tom Dean over Toyah last week.

