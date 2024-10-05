On Strictly tonight (Saturday, October 5) the celebs dressed as iconic film characters as they performed in movie week.

And one performance in particular drew widespread praise, with many branding it “stunning”

Dr Punam danced to a Bollywood song tonight (Credit: BBC)

Strictly tonight: Dr Punam Krishan and Gorka Marquez’s Bollywood routine

Tonight’s edition of Strictly saw Dr. Punam and Gorka perform the first couple’s choice of the series.

The duo danced to the song Bole Chudiyan from the Bollywood movie, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham….

During the VT before the performance, Dr. Punam spoke about how much dancing to the song meant to her.

Speaking about her youth, she said: “I never saw Indian girls dancing on mainstream television.

“So to be doing now, an Indian dance, on a platform like Strictly, it’s huge,” she then added.

Dr Punam and Gorka were praised by the judges (Credit: BBC)

Judges and Dr Punam emotional on Strictly tonight

After their performance, both Dr Punam and the judges were emotional.

Fighting back tears, Punam listened as Motsi Mabuse choked back tears to compliment the routine.

“I promised myself this year that I’m not going to cry,” she said. “But that really moved me.

“I know so many people are watching you right now and are so proud to see this on Strictly Come Dancing. I know that for a fact!” she then added.

In the Claudatiorium later, Dr Punam emotionally dedicated the dance to her late grandfather, but also to her mum, who was “worried that her girls would grow up not connected to their culture”.

The routine was described as “beautiful” (Credit: BBC)

Viewers in tears

It’s safe to say that fans of the show were in bits after watching Dr Punam’s routine.

“‘Punam princess from the Punjab!’ I was in floods of tears I felt so proud of you & my heart felt warm with the love & passion you brought to the dance floor! LUV U,” one fan tweeted.

“I’m in tears. Punam and Gorka’s Bollywood-inspired dance was wonderful. It was fabulous,” another gushed.

“Happy tears…amazing…Bollywood!!” a third wrote.

“I am in floods of tears that was beautiful,” another said.

